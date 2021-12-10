[Video] Amazon Prime Video anticipated the premiere of “Hotel Transylvania: Transformanía”

“Hotel Transylvania: Transformanía”, the delayed fourth installment of the franchise, will finally be presented to the world in streaming, after Amazon bought the rights to the film from Sony. For this reason, Amazon Prime Video released a new trailer that reminds us that the animated film will arrive on the platform on January 14, 2022, with a story that will transform “Johnny” (Andy Samberg) into a monster thanks to the monstrous ray from “Van Helsing” (Jim Gaffigan). The problem is that it also turns monsters into humans and the protagonists must start a journey deep into the Amazon to reverse the transformations. Unlike the three previous films, Adam Sandler will not give his voice to “Dracula” and the character is played by Brian Hull this time. Nor will director Genndy Tartakovsky return, as the new installment is directed by Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska.