Verstappen leads FP1 in Abu Dhabi and Hamilton is third

The definition weekend of the top category championship began this Friday with the first training session at the Yas Marina circuit, which presents important changes this year in its configuration.

Verstappen managed to stay with the best time in a session where he was hand in hand with Hamilton and the Dutchman finally finished in front, while the Briton was eliminated his best mark, which would have left him at 0s33 of his rival, for exceeding the limits off the track at the last bend.

Unlike usual this season, Hamilton and Verstappen both quickly hit the track on soft tires, which was the only one they used throughout practice, and the Mercedes driver took the lead with a lap of 1m27s148.

Verstappen, after manifesting a problem with the steering wheel, displaced his rival for the title by turning in 1m26s463 but Mercedes responded instantly with 1m26s290, while Pérez advanced to third place, three tenths behind, although then He would be eliminated for exceeding the limits of the track in the last corner.

After the first ten minutes it was Fernando Alonso who took the first position by turning in 1m26s271 with his Alpine, being 19 thousandths faster than Hamilton, while Pérez now did set a competitive time with 1m26s758 to return to third place.

Verstappen would soon return to first place by pushing the benchmark to 1m25s602 and Hamilton managed to get closer to 0s218 on his next attempt, with Perez being the third to break the 1m26s barrier to be 0s392 behind his teammate.

With 40 minutes to go Verstappen, still complaining about his steering wheel, again improved his record with a lap of 1m25s300 that took him half a second away from Hamilton, but soon the seven-time champion was approaching 0s252.

In the second half hour of the session, Hamilton set the record in the first sector, improved his personal time in the second but could not make a good last quarter and was 55 thousandths of Verstappen, while Pérez lowered his time to 1m25s544 to stay third by just 0s014 over Bottas.

Then Verstappen took advantage of Alonso’s slipstream on the straight towards Turn 6 to shine in the middle sector and closed the lap at 1m25s009, which would end up being the best of FP1, moving away at that time 0s346 with respect to Hamilton.

With 17 minutes to go to the checkered flag, Hamilton again approached Verstappen with a record in the first and third sectors and was 33 thousandths, but the time would then be eliminated for exceeding the limits of the track at Turn 16, the last of the Yas Marina layout.

The elimination of Hamilton’s time left Bottas in second place with his time of 1m25s205, while Yuki Tsunoda broke the hegemony of Red Bull Racing and Mercedes by placing fourth, although that would not last long as Pérez then turned in 1m25s363 to relegate the Japanese and remain at 0s012 of Bottas.

The final minutes saw no improvement in the times and Verstappen finished at the top, followed by Bottas, Hamilton, Pérez and Tsunoda, with Alonso in sixth place, ahead of Pierre Gasly.

The top ten positions were completed by the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz and the Aston Martin of Sebastian Vettel.

Kimi Raikkonen, in his last weekend as a Formula 1 driver, placed 13th in his Alfa Romeo, 1s180 behind the lead in a first practice where he had an off-track at Turn 9, but without consequences.

For his part, Jack Aitken took George Russell’s place in Williams for this training, being 17th, six thousandths ahead of Nicholas Latifi, his garage partner.

