Veggie cried after trying a beef burger by mistake

A young vegetarian exploded against McDonald’s, This is because she asked for the vegetarian menu and ended up receiving a hamburger that would have meat, a situation that brought her to tears and It left her traumatized. Thanks to this situation, the girl ended up filing a lawsuit against the food chain.

The world has more people trying to give up meat, which is why restaurants and fast food chains began to take out their vegetarian menu, all with the intention of helping animals. But for Charlotte Sunshine the story was not what she expected, since After going to the chain for something vegetarian, he ended up trying chicken for the first time.

The woman assured that instead of trying the hamburger she had ordered (vegetarian), she would have eaten one that has meat, which It left her traumatized, so much so that she had to vomit and cry after the first bite. The complaint was filed on social networks by denouncing the fact that ended up going viral.

“I am completely traumatized to receive a chicken labeled as a veggie burger. when I have never eaten meat in my life, “Charlotte wrote on her social media.

He felt bad about the burger

In a subsequent tweet, the young woman assured that she vomited, but that she still felt bad, in addition to assuring that it is dangerous to mislabel food. In your case he realized that it was not what he expected after swallowing. In a third message he made it clear that he ended up talking to his partner because he did not want to be alone; her boyfriend was also upset by what happened.

Given the situation, it was revealed that the spokesperson for the chain who offered an apology for the mistake they made in the establishment where the young woman went, in addition to confirm that meat cannot be served when ordering something that should be vegetarian.

“We recognize that it is not acceptable to serve meat when a vegetarian item has been ordered., and we sincerely apologize to the customer for the mistake that was made in this case, “said the McDonald’s spokesman according to international media.

