Valorant – Riot previews Yoru’s rework: This is how the character’s abilities will change

Yoru’s rework has become one of the most anticipated changes for the community and will be the first major transformation that a Valorant character undergoes after his departure. Now, with a release date in early 2022, Riot Games has advanced some details.

One of the most anticipated moments by the players of Valorant the end is about to arrive. The yoru rework will land in the game at the beginning of the next year 2022, although not necessarily at the beginning of Episode 4. The agent has been one of the great disappointments for the community in terms of new characters, and it will become the first major update that Riot Games carries out on campus. Changes about which the developer has finally begun to give clues by showing even one of her skills in motion.

Yoru, the agent who will bring disinformation to Valorant

The big change that will govern Yoru’s rework will be his usefulness in each round. Although currently the character can deceive opponents, this usually comes after having spent many game cycles to create a distraction. This way, your skills are not too useful for most of the time. Thus, when the update is integrated there will be changes that enhance that essence of offering contradictory information to rivals. A task for which two skills have already been revealed (names are for guidance).

The art of deception : Yoru creates a carbon copy that runs forward and when shot to explode and weaken opponents.

Seen and unseen: The infiltration link is maintained, reducing the range at which sound is detected and increasing the character’s movement speed when using this ability. Additionally, it can now be activated on phalluses to simulate a teleport that is not produced, but has the same visual and sound effects.

In addition to these settings, Riot Games prepares additional changes that they promise to reveal before the Yoru rework He arrives at Valorant at the beginning of next 2022. These will also affect his distraction mechanics that promise to make the games in which he is chosen as a playable character a little more chaotic. In addition, there will also be visual changes that will try to support these changes on an artistic level so that the character fits in its new gameplay.