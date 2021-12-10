Úrsula Corberó conquers Hollywood with Chino Darín and the two-color look of Miley Cyrus: celebrities in one click

Úrsula Corberó arrived in New York accompanied by her boyfriend, Chino Darin. In the photo, entering the Jimmy Fallon program, where the actress told an anecdote with Madonna (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Miley Cyrus always setting trends. This time with a blue blazer and a skirt with black details and combined with black boots, sunglasses and a Chanel bag.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were again very close together for a very special occasion: a parents’ meeting at their children’s school

Away from his brothers and despite the cold, Joe Jonas was pedaling through the streets of New York

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian posed by a giant Christmas tree and offered advice to other parents on how to shop for gifts without leaving home.

Melanie Griffith did the shopping to fill the refrigerator at home. The 64-year-old actress wore a black mask, white sweater, patterned flared pants, and white sneakers.

Miranda Kerr attended a party with a total gold look

With five bedrooms and six bathrooms, the newly acquired mansion Leonardo DiCaprio is a dream. With a sprawling pool, wooded garden, and chef-designed kitchen, the property is valued at nearly $ 10 million.

Keanu Reeves was inducted into the Canadian Walk of Fame (Photos: The Grosby Group)

