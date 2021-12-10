Universal will broadcast its films by ‘streaming’ 45 days after the cinemas

Universal Pictures, one of Hollywood’s great studios, will premiere its new films via streaming just 45 days after they debut in theaters in the United States.

For now, the decision will only affect the North American market, where the company launched its own platform, Peacock, a little over a year ago, which includes content from Universal and the NBC television network and intends to compete with other services such as Netflix or HBO Max.

Among the films Universal plans to release in 2022 are “The 355,” with Penélope Cruz, “Ticket To Paradise,” starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts, and “Marry Me,” with Jennifer López and Maluma.

Universal’s decision follows in the footsteps of other studios such as Paramount, which will bring its new titles to its streaming platform after 45 days in theaters, and Disney, which has not determined a launch formula but has pledged to respect the The same 45 days of exclusivity in theaters.

Warner Bros., for its part, went one step further and decided to release all its 2021 films simultaneously in cinemas and HBO Max, although the strategy did not pay off well and from 2022 it will reserve the major releases for theaters during the same number of days.

The pandemic has accelerated distribution changes in the film industry, which until 2020 had respected a margin of exclusivity in cinemas of 90 days before new films reached television, the Internet or formats such as DVD.