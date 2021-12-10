Ufotable president found guilty of tax evasion – Kudasai

The Tokyo District Court has handed down a guilty verdict and sentence against the founder, representative director and president of the anime studio. Ufotable, Hikaru kondo, accused of violating the Corporation Tax Law and the Consumption Tax Law by failing to pay 138 million yen (about US $ 1.25 million) in taxes. Kondo has been sentenced to 20 months in prison, but the sentence is suspended for three years (that is, if Kondo remains in good conduct for three years, he will not serve a prison sentence).

The court commented that Kondo’s wife, who acted as the company’s accountant, was reluctant to manipulate the company’s tax return, but Kondo insisted, showing a “strong intentionOf committing fraud. On the company’s official website, Ufotable issued a statement in which it acknowledged the sentence, apologized to the followers of the study and all related parties, and stated that it will use the incident as an opportunity to move towards a more sustainable level of production. that is kept within legal limits.

Kondo admitted the charges at a Tokyo District Court preliminary hearing on September 17. During the same hearing, Kondo issued an apology, admitting that he thought his tax evasion “would not bring trouble to Ufotable“. The prosecution said in its opening statement that Ufotable and Kondo concealed part of the income from the coffee shops and merchandise of the company between 2015 and 2018 to cushion future business declines. The study allegedly concealed about 441 million yen (about 4 million US dollars) in income (NOTE: Do not confuse income with taxes, since the latter are derived from the former).

Source: ANN

