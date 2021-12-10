type of network, coverage and everything we know about it

The first 5G network in Mexico is AT&T. The US operator succeeded, anticipated Telcel and a few days ago announced its 5G network in the country. However, after speaking with AT&T about the doubts that its big launch raised, it is clear that this is more of a presentation of the network, rather than a launch.

In other words, the great effort of AT&T should not be underestimated, its new network is a great step for telecommunications in the country, there is still a long way to go.

AT & T’s 5G network, explained

First thing’s first. AT&T learned from its past mistakes, and the network it launched in Mexico is a true 5G NR network. However, it does not specify if it is a network Non-Standalone (NSA), that is, a network that depends on the existence of a 4G LTE network to function, or Standalone (SA), a network that operates by itself, without depending on another.

Most likely it is a 5G NSA network, since generally all the first 5G networks that are launched are based on the existing 4G infrastructure. Additionally, AT&T does not specify the bands on which its next-generation network operates.





On the other hand, speaking of coverage, AT&T specifies that some areas of Mexico City already have coverage of its new network:

Initially, users who have a 5G-enabled device will be able to have coverage in the Diana Tower (AT&T Corporate) and in some points of the Naples, Del Valle Centro, Narvarte Poniente and Escandón neighborhoods, and soon in more places than we will go. announcing.

However, in other statements AT&T mentions that not anyone who is in the alleged coverage areas will have access to the 5G network as it is necessary the compatible equipment and an enabled SIM card.

AT&T also does not specify what is needed to enable the SIM card for connection to the 5G network, for the same reason that there is not yet a commercial offer accessible to the public. In this regard, when asked about the launch of the first plans, AT&T comments:

At this time we are focused on continuing to deploy our 5G network as we build the use cases that will require this new mobile technology and promote the development of the ecosystem. We will announce more news soon.





With these statements from AT&T, it is clear that their main focus right now is, first, to celebrate the ignition of the first 5G zones in Mexico, and second, to continue with the deployment of the network, even if it is not accessible to the average user. In fact, according to AT&T statements in the announcement of the launch of its network, the rollout is a process that will take a long time, at least three years:

In the next three years we will deploy 5G in the main markets of the country, starting with the most important cities.

So, yes, the first 5G network in Mexico is AT&T, but its launch loses impact if you see the whole picture with so many questions still unanswered and with what seems like a long way to go.

Telcel, it’s time to make your move.

Photo by Vyacheslav Shatskiy on Unsplash