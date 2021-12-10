Twitter | This was the most trite during the year – Technology News – Technology

A few weeks after the end of the year, the social network Twitter presented the list of the main trends and themes that were protagonists on the platform in Colombia during the course of 2021.

The company presented a balance of what were the media, artists, athletes, series and movies, among others, more mentioned so far this year. These are the results.

Most mentioned media

1. CNN in Spanish

2. Semana Magazine

3. W Radio

4. The Spectator

5. RCN News

6. THE TIME

7. Snail Radio

8. Snail News

9. The FM

10. Blu Radio

The most mentioned Latino artists

1. Bad Bunny

2. J Balvin

3. Paulo Londra

4. Sebastián Yatra

5. Luis Miguel

6. Marc Anthony

7. Anuel AA

8. Maluma

9. Carlos Vives

10. Juanes

Bad Bunny, Puerto Rican reggaeton, one of the most famous artists of the moment. Photo:

The most mentioned Latina artists

1. Shakira

2. Ariana Grande

3. Dua Lipa

4. Camila Cabello

5. Danna Paola

6. Tini

7. Anitta

8. Natti Natasha

9. Mon Laferte

10. Greecy Rendón

The most mentioned international artists

1. Louis Tomlinson

2. Harry Styles

3. Taylor Swift

4. Selena Gomez

5. Justin Bieber

6. Ed Sheeran

7. Dua Lipa

8. Lady Gaga

9. Rihanna

10. Katy Perry

Most mentioned K-pop artists

1. BTS

2. Blackpink

3. Stray Kids

4. Tomorrow x Together

5. Ateez

6. Rosé

7. Enhypen

8. EXO

9. Twice

10. Seventeen

BTS, successful South Korean group.

Most mentioned international actresses and actors

1. Karol Sevilla

2. Selena Gomez

3. Danna Paola

4. Barbara López

5. Miley Cyrus

6. Sabrina Carpenter

7. Tom Holland

8. Chris Evans

9. Tom Hiddleston

10. Brad Pitt

Most mentioned TV shows

1. # LaReinaDelFlow2

2. #MasterChefCelebrity

3. #Nurses

4. # QuéLePasaAMiFamilia

5. #MasterChefCelebrityColombia

Most mentioned movies

1. Zack Snyder’s Justice League

2. Spider-Man: No way home

3. Eternals

4. Shrek

5. Black Widow

6. Blackpink: Light Up The Sky

7. Cinderella (2021)

8. The Suicide Squad (2021)

9. Black Panther

10. Godzilla vs Kong

The most mentioned athletes

1. Mariana Pajón

2. Caterine Ibargüen

3. Anthony Zambrano

4. Novak Djokovic

5. LeBron James

6. Roger Federer

7. Lewis Hamilton

8. Yulimar Rojas

9. Kevin Durant

10. Rafael Nadal

The most mentioned Colombian footballers

1. Radamel Falcao

2. James Rodríguez

3. Fernando Uribe

4. David Ospina

5. Juan Cuadrado

6. Duván Zapata

7. Yerry Mina

8. Rafael Santos Borré

9. Carlos Bacca

10. Willmar Barrios

Most mentioned Colombian soccer teams

1. Atlético Nacional

2. America from Cali

3. Independent Santa Fe

4. Millonarios FC

5. CD Junior FC

6. Deportivo Cali

7. Independent Medellín

8. CD Tolima

9. CD La Equidad

10. Patriotas Boyacá

