Truck collides with truck in Los Mochis, Sinaloa

Sinaloa. A gray Ford Explorer pickup and a white Buick Enclave wagon collided in Ignacio Manuel Altamirano and José María Ochoa, in the Scally neighborhood in Los Mochis, Sinaloa.

This Sunday at 09:00, transit agents They attended the report of the 911 emergency service and went to the accident to define responsibilities.

There it came out that the driver of the Explorer was going from north to south along Manuel Altamirano and when he reached the junction with José María Ochoa, he did not observe the stop sign and hit the other vehicle. Fortunately there were no injuries, only material damage.