Triglycerides: this juice will help you reduce the levels

Triglycerides are the main constituents of body fat and present in the blood, allowing the transfer of adipose fat and blood glucose from the liver. They can be saturated and unsaturated, but the truth is that whatever their division, a high number of them will cause serious problems of Health. In this sense, we will teach you how to prepare an exquisite natural juice that will help you avoid risks.

Consequently, in order to reduce the levels of triglycerides We advise you to start your day with a complete breakfast, with delicious fruits, an infusion and a dose of a natural juice delicious. The ingredients of this drink can be found in any greengrocer, therefore you will have no excuse not to prepare it, in addition to having a very simple and straightforward recipe. With just orange, pineapple and oatmeal, you can make a transcendental juice for the Health of the subject.

East natural juice not only influences the levels of the triglycerides, but also help reduce bad cholesterol levels, decrease the risk of heart disease and also stroke. The reason is that pineapple, orange and oats are elements rich in fiber, benefiting the Health.

The ingredients needed to prepare the natural juice They are: half a pineapple, two oranges, half a cup of oatmeal and a cup of water. The first thing we will need to make this drink that helps reduce levels of triglycerides is to use the fruits in their entirety, without wasting anything because we would lose fiber. After peeling the orange, the seeds will have to be removed patiently, with the help of a knife.

After we finish working with citric, we must cut the pineapple into cubes to liquefy with orange. To this we must add the oats and water, processing everything to have a natural juice which will help improve health by reducing levels of triglycerides. The final data consists of not straining the preparation, since this way we will lose fiber.