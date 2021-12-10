Tom Holland and Zendaya are dying to be in ‘Spiderverse’ movies

Spider-Man co-stars, Tom Holland and Zendaya, are “waiting for the phone call” to jump into the universe Spider-verse from Sony. Both, in full promotion of Spider-Man: No Way HomeThey have a promising future ahead of them like Peter Parker and MJ. But the two stars want to join forces with Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) in Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse, the next sequel to the 2018 hit that will be divided into two parts.

Zendaya and Tom Holland in the animated multiverse of Spiderverse?

The second part of Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse Assemble another team of wall-crawlers from the vast and vast Marvel multiverse, including Spider-Woman (Issa Rae) and Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). “I love those movies,” the MJ actress explained to SYFY WIRE (he ComicBook). “I love you and I’m just waiting for the phone call. Guys, give us a call. Put us on your movie, we want to be in it.”Holland explained with a laugh. Although it seems like a forced compliment or the typical publicity stunt, the truth is that it is close to happening.

After Sony turned down voice cameos in off Holland and his predecessors as Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, the producer and responsible for the Sony saga, Amy pascal, I asked Holland about the possibility of participating in one of the sequels. “Amy actually asked me on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home but no one has contacted me again.”Holland revealed. “I want to be in them. Yes, I love those movies.”, the actor concludes that, in one way another, will be linked to the character in the near future.

“ Amy Pascal, producer of Spider-Man and head of Sony, already told Holland about a possible participation in ‘Spiderverse’

Holland has played the Spider-Man of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Captain America: Civil War of 2016, repeating the role in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). As a voice actor he has also made his first steps in productions such as Spies in Disguise, Dolittle, starring Robert Downey Jr., and Onward from Pixar. Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 16. Spider-Man: Across the Spider- Verse (Part One) It will be released in theaters on October 7, 2022.