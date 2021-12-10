Tom Cruise stars in one of the best movies on Netflix

When everyone thinks of Tom cruise it is invariably related to Mission Impossible, but this actor has also had other interpretations that are worth seeing, proof of this is his role in Collateral, considered one of the best films in the catalog of Netflix.

It is true that there is an impressive number of films to see on the platform, so we recommend this film that will not disappoint you at all.

This action and suspense film received good reviews for the performance of Tom Cruise. Photo: Special

The story focuses on Max (Jamie Foxx), who has been a taxi driver in Los Angeles for more than 12 years. Throughout his work he has seen thousands of faces through the rear view mirror, but his night is about to change when he stops Vincent (Tom Cruise), who makes him an offer to hire him as his driver for the whole night in exchange for a good amount of money.

But what begins as a curious and lucky evening soon turns into a desperate night for Max, who realizes that Vincent’s stops are not simple paperwork.

A series of circumstances causes Vincent to hijack Max’s taxi, turning it into “collateral” damage. Both will be hunted by the Los Angeles police and the FBI, so the taxi driver and the passenger will end up depending on each other to survive.

Collateral It is directed by Michael Mann, who has been nominated for Oscar on several occasions, in addition to having under his command actors such as Robert De Niro, To the Pacino, Johnny Depp, Christian Bale, Dustin Huffman Y Daniel Day-Lewis.

The film received positive reviews for the performance of Tom Cruise and the story that captures the viewer from the first minutes. In addition, in 2004 it turned out to be a box office success, because it had a budget of $ 65 million and raised more than $ 217 million.