For work that Chivas will take place in Barra de Navidad, Jalisco, from this Friday the 10th to Friday the 17th of December, as part of its preparation for the 2022 Closing Tournament, Marcelo michel summoned 26 players, including several youth players, 2 of whom will live their first Preseason with the most representative rojiblanco.

It should be noted that Gilberto Sepulveda and Ronaldo Cisneros They will not make the trip with the team because they tested positive for Covid-19, which is why they are in isolation and under the supervision of the club’s Directorate of Sports Sciences.

Those called up for the CL22 Preseason:

Goalkeepers: Raúl Gudiño, Miguel Jiménez, Antonio Rodríguez.

Defenses: Jesús Sánchez, Miguel Ponce, Hiram Mier, Luis Olivas, Alejandro Mayorga, Carlos Cisneros, Gilberto Orozco, Antonio Briseño, Gabriel Martínez.

Media: Cristian Calderón, Alejandro Organista, Sergio Flores, Jesús Molina, Fernando Beltrán, Pavel Pérez, Eduardo Torres, Sebastián Pérez, Jesús Angulo.

Forwards: Ángel Zaldívar, César Huerta, Alexis Vega, Isaac Brizuela, Uriel Antuna.