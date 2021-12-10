‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Matt Damon confirms that his participation is an “update of the cameo” of ‘Thor 3’

In one of the scenes of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ we saw how the character of Chris Hemsworth suddenly ran into an Asgardian theatrical representation that recreated his own story. In this scene, and to the surprise of all the spectators, there were neither more nor less than Matt Damon as Loki and Luke Hemsworth, the actor’s brother, as Thor. A few months ago some images came to light in which We saw these two actors again on the set of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, which set off all the alarms about a possible return of both actors.

This made fans begin to theorize about the participation of both in this future Marvel movie. Well, now we have finally been able to solve doubts since Matt Damon has recently granted an interview for The Jeff Cagle Show, in which has spoken directly on this topic.

In said interview, Damon confirms his participation in the film, with the following words: “I don’t know if it’s a secret or not since everyone already knows it. I went to the set to shoot and I think they realized it, because the paparazzi took pictures of us so it was discovered what we were doing. We were repeating the cameo that Luke Hemsworth and I did in the previous movie. We had a great time so Taika [Waititi, director del film] decided we should go back, to more or less repeat that joke again and improve it a bit“.

In this way, the actor confirms that both he and Luke Hemsworth they will repeat in this film their theatrical versions of Loki and Thor, respectively. In these same photos that came to light, we could also see the actress Melissa McCarthy, who seemed to be interpreting a theatrical version of Hela, perhaps in this same recreation in which the events that took place in the previous film of Thor, where we saw Cate Blanchett embody this villain.

Feel like ‘Love and Thunder’

This revelation only increases our desire with this next installment starring the god of thunder, which has already finished filming and is becoming one of the most anticipated in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with a plot that is still a mystery.

The film is directed again by Taika Waititi and has a luxury cast, since in addition to Chris Hemsworth we will have the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster accompanied by actors such as Christian Bale or Russell Crowe and the return of Tessa Thompson as Valkyria, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif and the Guardians of the Galaxy (with Chris Pratt to head). These are joined by the aforementioned Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth and Melissa McCarthy.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is scheduled to premiere next May 6, 2022. Before that, we’ll see Matt Damon star alongside Ben Affleck and Adam Driver in the movie ‘Final Duel, directed by Ridley Scott, that opens on October 15 in our country.