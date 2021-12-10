This was Angelina Jolie with 15 years



Travel in the early 90s

Talking about Angelina Jolie is talking about one of the most powerful women in Hollywood and one of the most charismatic on the planet. But what was he like in his teens? This photoshoot shows her past, when she was still almost a child.

A teenage girl named Angelina

In this photo shoot, the actress was only 15 years old. The resounding confidence with which he poses before the camera gives a good account of the splendorous future that awaited him as a Hollywood star.

Original Vintage Glamor Photography

This session of all, called ‘Original Vintage Glamor Photography’ was auctioned, in 2016, by the house ‘Profiles in History’.

The photo album of a young model

It is a wide collection of photos that the young woman took for her book as a model. The author is photographer Harry Langdon.

No limits, no restrictions

Harry Langdon recounted about the photoshoot: “Angelina just stood in front of the camera and did not set limits or restrictions. You didn’t have to tell her to look to the right or left. No conversation was necessary.”

Angelina’s past

Despite the security that the young Angelina Jolie shows in these images, she has reported that in her youth she had serious self-esteem problems by looking too thin.

Eating disorders?

The ghost of anorexia has always haunted Angelina Jolie in the form of recurring headlines. Still in 2007 he had to deny, during an Evening Standard interview, that he suffered from this ailment.

Problems at home

Where he had serious problems was at home and, specifically, with his father, the famous Jon Voight.

A difficult divorce

The protagonist of ‘Midnight Cowboy’ separated from Angelina Jolie’s mother, Marcheline Bertrand, when the little girl was only one year old.

Bad relationship

Angelina Jolie and her father have had a complicated and distant relationship for many years. They didn’t even speak to each other. In recent times, however, it has been published that Jon Voight has achieved reconciliation and acts as a loving grandfather.

Father and daughter

And yet the images seem to display the affection of a teenage daughter for her father. The past is sometimes confusing.

A Hollywood star of enormous brilliance

But the past was left behind and Angelina Jolie became a Hollywood star, a global humanitarian activist, and even tried directing movies. The latter with controversial results.

Devoted mother

And then there is her role as the mother of a large family, which she does not hesitate to show on the red carpet.

A very difficult divorce

As for her relationship with Brad Pitt, she went from being considered an exemplary love story to falling into the abyss, with serious accusations.

From yesterday to today

The actress continues her career and has participated in ‘Eternals’, a different story of superheroes and superheroines.

