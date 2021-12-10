This is the new Italian-Mexican sports car Inferno Exotic Car | Video, photo
This is the new Italian-Mexican sports car Inferno Exotic Car | Video, photo
This is the new Italian-Mexican sports car Inferno Exotic Car | Video, photo
Inferno Automobili’s hyper sports car is rated at 1,330 horsepower and is in direct competition to Bugatti models. 09.12.2021, Sputnik World
Mexico and Italy joined forces to manufacture this luxury car that can reach 100 km / h in just 2.1 seconds, making it one of the fiercest bodies in the world. The Inferno Exotic Car was announced since 2015 and there was only digitally arrived at the video game Asphalt 9: Legends, from Gameloft, in March 2021. It was since that date that hundreds of sports car fans eagerly awaited the real launch of this model, which is made with metal foam, a foam material that is often described as “indestructible” because it has the ability to stretch up to 100 times its original size and absorb shock through energy dissipation. Its twin-turbo V8 engine transforms it into a bullet that can exceed 400 km / h in a straight line, according to information from the automaker Inferno Automobili. The Inferno Exotic Car belongs to the category of hypercars, which are above the sports cars sold in the market. In fact, a hypercar meets the highest standards that a sports car should meet: technology, services, exclusivity and design. Even the International Automobile Federation (FIA) has already advanced in the creation of a technical regulation for them to participate in professional competitions.According to various specialized portals of the automotive sector, the price of the new car of this Italian-Mexican brand can reach 54 million pesos (2,577,501 dollars).
