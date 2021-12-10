This is the future of medicine: visits to patients in the hospital thanks to 5G and virtual reality | Lifestyle

In recent years we have seen the explosion of a whole series of new technologies destined to revolutionize all areas of our life. And that of health, in hospitals, is one of those that can benefit of advances such as 5G, cloud computing, or the full and viable implementation of virtual reality.

So much so that, in addition, The Covid-19 pandemic has caused a complete acceleration of telepresence in the visit and treatment of patients, and even in more complex operations such as surgical interventions that, thanks to 5G, can be carried out in real time without any type of lag or delay between what is seen and what is indicated to do.

8K panoramic cameras and a lot of 5G

It has been ZTE that has carried out this small revolution, first, in some Chinese hospitals where has begun to introduce all kinds of equipment designed to allow telepresentiality in all areas of patient care. Specifically in the Sichuan University West China Hospital, which has recently launched this pilot test.







ZTE

The project focused on three different areas. The first, design and install “the remote monitoring solution for Virtual Reality (VR) rooms “, which required”the combination of 5G connectivity, 8K panoramic cameras and VR technology for remote monitoring of hospital wards through a high-bandwidth, low-latency 5G connection. “

Another challenge they have had to face, due to the coronavirus and the strict isolation protocols for infected patients, is to allow remote visits that, thanks to virtual reality, have been possible. With it, family members can be much closer to patients in “two-way immersive” rooms where they can talk and see each other as if they were actually facing each other. This simple improvement helped to increase “the mental health and well-being of both the family and the patient himself”.

Finally, the third major objective of this project is to facilitate telemedicine to all the professionals of the center, who are closer to their patients when it comes to recognizing both the diagnosis and the treatment without having to be in person at the hospital. According to Hu Chenggong, Associate Professor in the Department of Intensive Care at West China Hospital, “VR technology is already very mature. And 5G technology is very fast, there is no delay. So I thought we could use these technologies for ICU visits and remote diagnosis […] Some patients may be very remote and lack good medical resources or experienced professionals, but we can do telemedicine through this type of technology. “