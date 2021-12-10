this is the clinic where she is hospitalized

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images) Princess Charlene of Monaco

Despite the silence at the Monaco court, details of the clinical advance of Princess Charlene of Monaco have become known. Since returning to the Principality in early November and being admitted to a health center days later, Charlene has continued to recover her physical and emotional health after a severe sinus infection that kept her away from her family for months.

Now, The former swimmer’s father, Mike Wittstock, has revealed that neither he nor Charlene’s mother were able to accompany her in South Africa during her illness despite living in the country. “At our age (he is 75 years old and his wife Lynette 74), you have to be very careful. He also did not want to infect it because he had undergone many medical procedures and was very vulnerable,” he told the South African media You Alberto’s father-in-law in the first interview he offers regarding his daughter’s health.

However, Wittstock is confident that her daughter will emerge stronger from the whole situation: “My daughter swam 20 km a day. Knowing the way she trained, I know that she is tough and that she will come out well, she will come out much stronger, “said Mike confidently.

Almost a month has passed since the princess left the Principality again to focus on recovering her health, at that time, it was Prince Albert who explained the reasons for the decision: “He was pretty good for the first few hours (after arriving in Monaco) and then it became quite apparent that he was not feeling well. I was clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally. I was overwhelmed and couldn’t cope with official duties, life in general, or even family life. “

And, although the Monegasque prince preferred not to reveal the place where his wife was, he did comment that it was not in Monaco, since they wanted absolute privacy to give Charlene space. “He needs peace, rest, tranquility and relief “, Alberto commented a few days ago to the French magazine Paris match.

Continue reading the story

It was the german magazine Bild the one who revealed that the princess You are currently at the Paracelsus Recovery, one of the world’s most luxurious treatment centers, in Switzerland, where they offer flexible treatment programs, One-on-one therapies, absolute discretion, private and exclusive treatment, as well as five-star service with luxury facilities with Lake Zurich as a landscape.

The site specializes in treatments for addictions, eating disorders, as well as mental disorders such as depression or anxiety. “Paracelsus Recovery provides a safe haven for high-profile and wealthy individuals struggling with mental health issues.l, “reads the center page.

Getty Images ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/gZzTyEHJWGbn26b.5xY8yQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzOA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/nlheYGT._IEaJ21WazTZcQ–~B/aD02ODE7dz0xMDI0O2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/people_en_espa_ol_155/935c669e07e7f5777c7f5b012520fee7″ class=”caas-img”/> Getty Images ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/gZzTyEHJWGbn26b.5xY8yQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzOA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/nlheYGT._IEaJ21WazTZcQ–~B/aD02ODE7dz0xMDI0O2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/people_en_espa_ol_155/935c669e07e7f5777c7f5b012520fee7″ class=”caas-img”/> Getty Images

Although The cost of the stay depends on the treatment Charlene is receiving, it is known that several of the programs exceed 300 thousand euros per month. Among the services they offer there are daily therapies of different types, a 24-hour on-call therapist, concierge service, and spa, plus exclusive 250-square-meter penthouses as well as private apartments.

Family members have the option of visiting the patient but always under medical prescription, something that makes sense with what was previously stated by Alberto, who She commented that Charlene was very close and they could visit her “whenever possible”, according to her progress.

“We recognize that mental health conditions arise from a complex interaction between physical, psychological, social and emotional factors. Our team will identify and address each root cause of our client’s suffering. By doing so, rather than just managing symptoms, we strive to help clients restore their inner peace and well-being, “promises the exclusive health center.

In the last interview that Alberto gave to Paris match, he stressed again that the princess “does not suffer from any serious or incurable disease. Everyone needs to understand that. I say it kindly: leave her alone, leave us alone for a while,” insisted the monarch.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

IN VIDEO: Prince Henry thinks the term ‘Megxit’ is misogynistic.