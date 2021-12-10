This is Sylvester Stallone’s extremely tough training to stay in shape at 74

Sylvester Stallone has proven to be a lover of sports and long workouts in the gym, and good proof of this are some of his films such as ‘Rambo’, ‘Rocky’ and ‘The mercenaries’, among others, where he has brought out his muscles.

On July 6, the actor will be 75 years old, and although it will not be in the third film of the saga of ‘Believe’, He does have other big projects on his agenda, like his role as King Shark in ‘Suicide Squad’. It is not his only role soon, because he has also been working on the reissued version of ‘Rocky IV’, one of the most successful films of the saga, and that in this new montage will be called ‘Rocky vs. Drago – The Ultimate Director’s Cut ‘.

But this has not taken time away from him to continue with one of the activities that Stallone seems to like the most, his workouts at the gym, where he has just shown that age is nothing more than a number, undergoing a very tough weight training.

Your routine at the gym

The renowned Hollywood actor has surprised his over 13.1 million Instagram followers by showing how he pounding himself in the gym at 74, lifting two discs of 45 pounds (just over 20 kilos) from the ground and even stand up without any support.

“Good and ‘heavy’ morning! Striking hard until the final bell“Sylvester Stallone has pointed out in his publication, which has quickly reached more than 750,000 ‘likes’ and more than 17,000 comments, among which you can read praise for the actor for his training.

And it is that he remains in spectacular physical shape despite his age. In fact, a few days ago he shared an image in his gym, where he wanted to write a motivational phrase: “At any age, you should try to go for it, or you will regret it.. I’ve come to understand that what comes easily to you is usually not something worth having. “