This is how the largest known flying animal took off

An artist’s conception of the Quetzalcoalus wading in the water. Illustration : James kuether

With a wingspan of 12 meters, the Quetzalcoalus is undoubtedly one of the most extraordinary creatures that has ever lived on this planet. This winged dinosaur was capable of flight, but until now it was a mystery how it did it. Specifically, it was a mystery how it was able to take off .

Quetzalcoalus lived 70 million years ago, in the Cretaceous, and is the largest flying animal discovered by science so far. We discovered it in the 70s, but until now we knew very little about it. A new monograph on separate creature in five different studios that just pub liquefy in Journal of Vertebrate Pa leontyology gives us the picture most detailed we have had so far of this huge flying dinosaur.

“To say that this work has been one of the most anticipated in peleontology is an understatement,” explains the paleontologist of the University of Texas Darren Naish, not linked to the study. “The study sheds new light with many details about the family to which the Q belongs uetzalcoalus and will probably become the reference in this field for years, perhaps decades ”.

The monograph reviews the discovery of the species, its distribution, habitat, physical characteristics and taxonomy, its evolutionary tree, and an analysis of your functional morphology. Jan In his latest study, scientists reconstruct the Quetzalcoalus skeleton and its possible range of motion. Until now, all the Quetzalcoalus bones that have been found have appeared in the same place: Big Bend National Park in Texas, and are currently preserved in the Vertebrate Paleontology collection of the Jackson School of Geosciences, at the University of Texas . Those bones are what have made the study possible.

The first thing they discovered is that the smaller bones did not correspond to juvenile specimens of the Quetzalcoatlus northropi but two new species called Quetzalcoatlus lawsoni and Wellnhopterus brevirostri. The first, named in honor of the discoverer of these creatures, Douglas Lawson, has a wingspan of between 5 and 6 meters.

Step-by-step reconstruction of how the Quetzalcoalus was hoisted in the air. Graph : Kevin Padian et al, 2021 / John Conway

Pterosaurs, big or small, “ They have large pectoral bones because that is where the muscles that make flight possible are attached, so there is no doubt that they were magnificent fliers, ”he explained. ic to Kevin Padian, professor emeritus at the University of California Berkeley and co-author of the morphological study. However, figuring out how Quetzalcoalus took off has been quite a challenge. Barely a dozen adult bones are preserved, so the in Vestigators have taken advantage of the fact that there are hundreds of bones of young specimens to create a partial reconstruction that allows them to make inferences about the large specimens.

Previous hypotheses suggested that Quetzalcoalus darted forward like a bat or ran and flapped its wings like albatrosses to fly. The morphological study that the creature was rather vertical take off. He would squat down and jump about eight feet into the air. That was when the wings began to flap.

That fits with the geological context of Big Bend, which during the Cretaceous was a forested region with abundant vegetation. The largest species of Quetzalcoalus had a style similar to that of today’s herons, hunting alone in rivers and streams. Researchers suspect that smaller species such as the Q. lawsoni they were social s and lived in flocks. That is why their bones have appeared together and in great numbers.

Be that as it may, the Quetzalcoalus (which were neither birds nor the origin of modern birds) were probably aquatic peckers that used their long toothless beaks to capture crabs, mollusks and worms that lived at the bottom of those rivers and lakes.

We still have a lot to find out about the Quetzalcoalus, such as what exactly their diet was, how they walked, and how they managed to avoid predators. It is difficult to imagine a predator large enough to attack a Quetzalcoalus, but in the Cretaceous it is quite possible. The latest work is a wonderful step for us to learn more about these creatures that today almost look like aliens.