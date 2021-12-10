This is how Keanu Reeves reacted when they searched for the new Matrix movie | News

It was recently revealed that Neo would return in the new movie of The Matrix, something that surprised all fans of the franchise, as it was already dead in history. But the first one who was caught off guard by this decision was precisely the actor who gives life to said character: Keanu reeves. This was revealed by himself during a virtual chat with Graham norton in which they talked about the fourth installment of the saga, The Matrix Resurrections. Excited, the 57-year-old interpreter spoke about the resurrection of the character and revealed his disbelief when asked to return to play Neo 18 years after he passed away in fiction. “When the director (Lana Wachowski) asked me what I thought about doing another Matrix movie I said, ‘What? It sounds incredible, but I’m dead. ‘”, he counted. “She was like, ‘Are you?’ And I said, ‘Tell me!’ He wrote a beautiful story and I love playing the character. Everything will explain how it is that I am alive ”, commented. During the interview, Reeves also spoke about the reasons why he refused to participate in Speed ​​2. “At that time I did not respond to the script. I really wanted to work with Sandra Bullock, I loved playing Jack Traven and I loved Speed, but an ocean liner?”He said, expressing certain doubts regarding the story. “I had nothing against the artists involved, but at the time I had a feeling that it was not right,” he explained. The Matrix Resurrections, which will premiere later this month, follows Neo’s story as he tries to live a normal life under the new name of Thomas A. Anderson. The advances that have been released so far of this film show the protagonist in the middle of a therapy session, with his psychologist (Neil Patrick Harris) questioning some of his unusual dreams, while viewers watch flashbacks of what happened in the original trilogy.