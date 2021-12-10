this is how iPhones will detect unofficial internals as of iOS 15.2

Do you know if that iPhone that you bought second-hand has been repaired by the previous owner with unofficial parts? Or, on the other hand, you have doubts as to whether the service center you brought your phone to has used genuine spare parts. If you’ve ever wondered any of this, the next version of iOS will answer these questions and let you know if you have lost the warranty.

Apple has revealed that the version IOS 15.2 for the iPhone will arrive with the section “History of parts and services”. The user will be able to find information about the repairs that the terminal has undergone and the parts that have been used, although, as shown below, the details will be limited in some models.

IPhone XR, XS, XS Max and later, including the 2nd generation iPhone SE, will show if the battery has been replaced.

The iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 will indicate if the battery or screen has been replaced.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 will show if the battery, screen or camera have been replaced.

Original and alternative spare parts

For example, if you have changed the screen of your iPhone and you want to know if it is original, you must enter Settings > general > Information and in Parts and Service History select “Screen”. There you will find one of these two messages: “Original Apple part” or “Unknown part”, the latter followed by a warning symbol.





If the second message has appeared, there are three possible scenarios, according to an Apple support document: the replaced part is not genuine, has been used on another iPhone or does not work as expected.

You must bear in mind that if your iPhone has been repaired with a non-original part and it is still within the terms of the warranty, it will automatically be invalidated.

However, if you have used non-genuine parts, these notices will not limit the performance of your iPhone. That is, you can continue using it quietly.

There is no doubt that the company wants users to wear official parts. For now, this means taking the equipment to repair the Apple Store or the few suppliers authorized by the company.

Those of Cupertino have already announced that they will offer original parts and instruction manuals so that anyone can repair their device at home (or in unofficial centers). However, this will come to the United States first, and there are no dates for Europe yet.

Via | Gizmodo

Image | Bagus Hernawan (Unsplash)