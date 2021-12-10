This is how Cuauhtémoc Blanco expressed himself about the possible transfer of Sebastián Córdova to Chivas

Blanco is one of the most important idols for Americanism (Photo: Twitter / @crch_oficial)

The tension represented by a possible signing of a formed in America his staunch rival has already reached the ears of Cuauhtémoc White, one of the greatest idols of the azulcrema institution. The rumor that points to Sebastian Cordova will be a new footballer of Chivas has made the current governor of Morelos express his opinion.

Córdova recently won the number 10 jersey of the America club, and that is a pressure that Blanco carried for several years when he was the star of the Eagles. Therefore, in the face of the possible transfer of the Mexican, the Cuauh was forceful and stated that he would never have played for Chivas.

“I just had a proposal when the person who was going to take me to América, before taking me, told me that he was going to take me to Chivas. The truth is, I would never have gone to Chivas out of respect for the fans of America”Blanco told the media after an event.

As the days progress, Córdova’s departure from America looks closer (Photo: Twitter / @ Cordovar97)

Furthermore, the historical 10 America convincingly pointed out that he wouldn’t want that move to happen, but that respects the ways of thinking of those who make the decisions, in this case, Córdova.

“I wouldn’t like it, but hey. Everyone has their opinion, their way of being, of thinking. If you ask me right now if I would go to Chivas, I would say no, out of respect ”.

Despite his disagreement, the former attacker of the Azulcremas recognized that it is not a new phenomenon (the arrival of players to their respective rivals). He remembered other names that went through the same situation.

“You have to remember that one day the ‘Tiburon’ Sánchez came to America, Ramón Ramírez was also in Chivas and he came to America, Oswaldo Sánchez came to America,” he said.

Blanco is an authoritative voice regarding what it means to be number 10 in America (Photo: @PaseDeGooooool / Twitter.)

Various media and characters within the sports scene in Mexico, such as Carlos Guerrero, have affirmed that the barter negotiation between Sebastián Córdova and Uriel Antuna it is “stuck.”

However, it has also been ensured that if the pass to the Club Guadalajara, the board of America would seek to accommodate him in some other club, since with the arrival of Diego Valdes, that position would have “overcrowding”.

Also, during the transmission of Aztec Sports of the friendly game between Mexican team and Chile, Cristian Martinoli assured that the Mexican midfielder is not experiencing his best sporting moment, since the issues off the court have seriously influenced, one of them the possible transfer to the Sacred Flock.

The barter between the two Mexicans seems to be “stuck” (Photo: Instagram @ urielantuna90 / @ cordovar97)

The opinions that have been generated from this rumor have been divided considerably. Some welcome Córdova’s departure from the Nest and some others believe that it’s a total mistake to let go and more if it is the historical rival.

“It is INCREDIBLE that a player born in the club asks to leave, he never knew where he was, his shirt was huge, I am sure that one day he will regret having made that decision, Sebastián Córdova will now be a Chivas player,” read the opinion of an Americanist user on Twitter.

Another sector of the fans tried to empathize with the Mexican after there was talk of a possible conflict with the Argentine strategist, Santiago Solari.

“Solari has a lot to do with it, he never put him in his usual position, I bench him, he preferred to put Fidalgo, Madrigal, Mauro Lainez; And as a footballer, it makes you angry that they take you out for that type of player. We all demanded more from Córdova than from Fidalgo, basic foreign player of Real Madrid ”, answered a user.

