This is how Carmen Salinas obtained the right to vote for Oscars

Mexico City / 10.12.2021 10:16:58





Unfortunately, Carmen Salinas died this December 9, almost a month after being hospitalized after a stroke. The actress stood out for having participated in different soap operas, plays and even having produced Aventurera and although she had several successes, Carmelita obtained one more achievement that was power vote and choose the winners of the Oscars.

The Oscars is the most important award of the seventh art and in which only a littles have the opportunity to choose the winners through votes and Carmen Salinas I could do it.

It was in July this year Carmelita Salinas received membership in the Screen Actors Guild of America, which has several benefits, including that they are taken into account to vote in the Oscars, recognition that Yalitza Aparicio also has.

The reason why Carmen Salinas received membership in the Screen Actors Guild United Kingdoms was due to his involvement in the Hollywood movie Man on Fire, in which the actress was able to share credits with Denzel Washington.

It was in 2004 that the action film premiered with Carmen Salinas made his debut in Hollywood, but it was only recently that the famous got its affiliation.

Among the benefits that celebrities who join the union, in addition to voting to choose the winners of the Oscars, They also have the right to receive medical care provided by the union.

According to the program First hand, The family of Carmen Salinas you were looking to contact the union so they could provide you with medical care to the actress after the stroke she suffered.

Among Mexicans who are eligible to vote for the Oscar Awards are Yalitza Aparicio, Eugenio Derbez, Diana Bracho, María Rojo, Damián Alcazar, Eiza González, Luis Gerardo Méndez, among others.

