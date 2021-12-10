this is how Apple products and accessories are designed

Wallpaper magazine has managed to enter what is considered ‘The Mecca’ of design at Apple: the offices, rooms and laboratories in which the top design managers in the company work on how their future products will look. These are usually areas of Apple Park where maximum secrecy prevails.

Make it nice but also “work nice”





It is in these areas where the vice president of industrial design Evans Hankey and VP of Human Interface Design Alan Dye, both good friends of Jonathan Ive, work on the design of Apple products. Its main challenge is to continue providing a personal and intimate touch to these products while trying to respect the environment as much as possible.

Apple designers still have Steve Jobs’ maxim in their work: that the product calms not only because of its appearance, but also because of how it works. Design is also to make the product intuitive and easy to use. They also point out that seemingly simple products like AirPods carry a huge workload behind them: to be able to design those headphones well they had to create the largest library of ear shapes in the world.



A meeting in which decisions are made about some components of the Apple Watch interface

In the photographs we can see how the design team works with parts of their products to be able to test and make decisions, such as which metal rings will surround the huge lenses of the iPhone 13 Pro. The strip of paper that replaces the plastic wrap It also took more work to pack those iPhones than many imagine, but it will end up saving 600 metric tons of plastic over the years.

The decision-making process usually takes place around tables filled with material samples and product housings, with all members of the responsible team taking notes on what is being discussed. And in those meetings, Alan and Evans always remember the word ‘humility’ to do their job. Especially when they are working on the design of a product that will make them enter a new market that Apple had not stepped on before. We could see something like this with glasses in 2022.

Naturally in the photographs you cannot see any new product, but it is always curious to see how those people who They believe and see what Apple’s future looks like before anyone else.