They share first photo of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in ‘Harry Potter’ reunion

Before the imminent premiere of the special that HBO Max made for the twenty anniversary of harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, this Thursday the platform of streaming He raised spirits by sharing a photo where the protagonists of the saga appear together: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint.











“It’s like they never left. Harry Potter 20th anniversary #RegresaAHogwarts, will arrive on January 1 to HBO Max“HBO Max wrote on his social media.

In the image, which accumulates thousands of I like it on Instagram and Twitter, The actors responsible for giving life to Harry, Hermione and Ron appear sitting on the the Gryffindor common room.

When does the special of Harry Potter on HBO Max?

The retrospective special will premiere January 1 on the HBO Max platform when the clock strikes midnight, and then it will air on TBS and Cartoon Network in spring 2022 before the theatrical release of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, the third film in the prequel series of Fantastic animals.

This Harry Potter reunion special is made up of in-depth interviews with part of the cast, which will invite viewers to return to that world of Hogwarts.

