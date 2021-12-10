They pay $ 7,753 for a test in which Elon Musk, then a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, condemned the word ‘shit’

The job evaluation does not bear the full name of the American billionaire, but only his initials, ‘EM’.

An exam evaluated by Elon Musk In ancient times, when the current CEO of Tesla and SpaceX was working as an adjunct professor at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, he was sold at an auction house in Boston for $ 7,753. The buyer’s name has not been released, reports CNN.

In 1995, the tycoon I studied economics and physics in its Alma mater and at the same time he was helping Professor Myles Bass to evaluate his students’ exams in a course dedicated to business management.

After almost three decades, Brian Thomas, one of Bass’s students at the time, decided to sell at RR Auction, an auction site that specializes in the sale of documents, manuscripts and autographs, his old exam, which has annotations made by Musk. The review of the work does not bear the full signature of the American billionaire, but only his initials, ‘EM’. In general, there are very few whole words handwritten by Musk, but one of the comments is quite curious.

At work, Brian wrote a phrase that literally translates into Spanish as “when the shit hits the fan” (‘when the shit hits the fan’, in English) and that refers to a situation that suddenly becomes very problematic. Musk underlined the foul word, scored “graphic” above her and took two points off her final grade to Brian.

The ex-student explained that he had put that phrase to make the teacher laugh, as it was a kind of private joke between Bass and his students. Brian did not imagine that his exam would be evaluated by someone else. “It was silly of me,” he admitted.

The seller confessed that I had no recollection of Elon Musk and that he came across the paper ‘signed’ by the tycoon by pure chance. The only reason he kept his old notes and tests was because of his great admiration for Professor Bass, who passed away in 2010, Brian said.