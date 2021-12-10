These are the new options that the messages application will have

A rumor has emerged on social media that WhatsApp will implement a third blue popcorn to indicate if one of the users took a screenshot of the conversation.

So far, neither Goal, WhatsApss, neither WABeta has denied or confirmed this information; however, what if they have advanced are new options for temporary messages where full chats can be established.

Options have been updated since November 2020, such as the ability to delete messages from a conversation before the sender can see their content, as well as the fact that photos and videos can disappear after a view.

What will be modified are the temporary messages, which, once activated, will disappear after seven days, in addition to that from Monday you will have the option to choose the duration between 24 hours and 90 days by default for the same chat.

But users will have to be careful with their new contacts as all new chats will have the setting to disappear after a while so they will have to make settings.

