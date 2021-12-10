These are the best game of the year and all the winners of the Game Awards 2021

Image : Hazelight

The Game Awards gala has become one of the most important exhibitors for game developers and film production companies. Last night the trailers of Sonic the hedgehog 2 and of halo series, and games like Sonic frontiers, the first open world Sonic, Slitterhead, a horror game from the creator of Silent Hill, or Dune: Spice Wars, a new real-time strategy game based on the Dune franchise.

But let’s not forget that it is an awards ceremony, perhaps the most important of the year, and that we finally have GOTY 2021. It Takes Two from Hazelight Studios, the fun platform that can only be played in cooperative mode between two players (either online or split screen), has surpassed titles such as Deathloop and Metroid Dread, becoming the new game of the year.

In a gala marked by the expulsion of Activision Blizzard for accusations of abuse and harassment against its employees, the Game Awards reunited the rest of the industry in person, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, to reveal the most outstanding games of each category according to a jury made up of members of the press and influencers, with 10% of the weighted votes according to fan opinions. Here’s the full list of nominees, with the winners highlighted in bold.

By the way, Halo Infinite, which just launched its campaign on Wednesday, has won the Player’s Choice award for best game of the year according to the community.

Game of the year

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA)

Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam / Nintendo)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Best direction

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA)

Returnal (Housemarque / SIE)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE)

Best game in progress

Apex legends (Respawn / EA)

Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward / Raven / Activision)

Final Fantasy XIV (SQUARE ENIX)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)

Best Indie Game

12 minutes (Luis Antonio / Annapurna Interactive)

Death’s door (Acid Nerve / Devolver Digital)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)

Loop Hero (Four Quarters / Devolver Digital)

Best Indie Debut

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Saber (Shedworks / Raw Fury)

The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna)

The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller / Dear Villagers)

Valheim (Iron Gate / Coffee Stain)

Best Narrative

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA)

Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine / SQUARE ENIX)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / SQUARE ENIX)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)

Best Art Direction

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE)

The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna)

Best Soundtrack and Music

Cyberpunk 2077 (Marcin Przybylowicz, Piotr T. Adamczyk, Composers)

Deathloop (Tom Salta, Composer)

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Keiichi Okabe, Composer)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Richard Jacques, Composer)

The Artful Escape (Johnny Galvatron & Josh Abrahams, Composers)

Best Audio Design

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda)

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Returnal (Housemarque / SIE)

Best performance

Erika Mori as Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors

Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo, Far cry 6

Jason E. Kelley as Colt Vahn, Deathloop

Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village

Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake, Deathloop

Impact game

Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games / Skybound Games)

Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)

Chicory (Greg Lobanow, Alexis dean-Jones, Lena Raine, Madeline Berger, A Shell in the Pit / Finji)

Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine / SQUARE ENIX)

No Longer Home (Humble Grove, Hana Lee, Cel Davison, Adrienne Lombardo, Eli Rainsberry / Fellow Traveler)

Better community support

Apex legends (Respawn / EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Best Mobile Game

Fantasian (Mistwalker)

Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)

League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)

MARVEL Future Revolution (Netmarble)

Pokemon Unite (TiMi Studios / The Pokemon Company)

Best VR / AR Game

Hitman 3 (IO Interactive)

I Expect You To Die 2 (Schell Games)

Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn / Oculus Studios)

Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio / Capcom / Oculus Studios)

Sniper Elite VR (Coatsink / Just Add Water / Rebellion Developments)

Best Action Game

Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock / WB Games)

Chivalry II (Torn Banner Studios / Tripwire Interactive)

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda)

Far cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)

Returnal (Housemarque / SIE)

Best Action / Adventure Game

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / SQUARE ENIX)

Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam / Nintendo)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Best role-playing game

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)

Monster hunter rise (Capcom)

Scarlet nexus (Bandai Namco)

Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus / Sega)

Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)

Best Fighting Game

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (CyberConnect2 / Sega)

Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works)

Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French-Bread / Delightworks)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludosity / Fair Play Labs / GameMill)

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega)

Best Family Game

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA)

Mario Party Superstars (NDcube / Nintendo)

New Pokémon Snap (Bandai Namco / The Pokémon Company / Nintendo)

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo)

WarioWare: Get It Together! (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)

Best Sports / Racing Game

F1 2021 (Codemasters / EA Sports)

FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)

Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone)

Riders republic (Ubisoft Annecy / Ubisoft)

Best Simulator / Strategy Game

Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)

Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Rebellion Developments)

Humankind (Amplitude Studios / Sega)

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)

Best Multiplayer Game

Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock / WB Games)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA)

Knockout city (Velan Studios / EA)

Monster hunter rise (Capcom)

New World (Amazon Games)

Valheim (Iron Gate Studio / Coffee Stain)

Most anticipated game

Elden ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / SIE)

Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)

Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda)

Best innovation in accessibility

Far cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / SQUARE ENIX)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE)

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Creative Bytes Studios / Falling Squirrel)

Content Creator of the Year

Dream

Fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

TheGrefg

Best eSports Game

Call of duty (Activision)

CS: GO (Valve)

DOTA2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Best eSports Athlete

Chris “Simp” Lehr

Heo “ShowMaker” Su

Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev

Tyson “TenZ” Ngo

Best eSports team

Atlanta FaZe (COD)

DWG KIA (LOL)

Natus Vincere (CS: GO)

Sentinels (Valorant)

Team Spirit (DOTA2)

Best eSports Coach

Airat “Silent” Gaziev

Andrey “ENGH” Sholokhov

Andrii “B1ad3″ Horodenskyi

James “Crowder” Crowder

Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun

Best eSports event