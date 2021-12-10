The trunk that did not shine in Cruz Azul and could fit in Pumas

Cruz Azul players celebrating a goal

December 09, 2021 23:15 hs

The Pumas they stayed one step away from reaching the Final of the Opening 2021, after being controversially eliminated in the Semifinals in view of Atlas, so the auriazul directive is already planning what will be the Closing 2022.

Walter Montoya could be an option for Pumas

Blue Cross It is in the process of restructuring after nothing fortuitous Opening 2021, in which championship disease ended up taking its toll on all of Machine, who said goodbye to the tournament after receiving a thrashing by Monterrey in the Quarter finals.

Walter montoya does not enter into plans Juan Reynoso for the next semester, which is why the cement board decided not to renew the contract for the 28-year far right.

The Argentine player valued at 1.50 million euros, according to Transfermarkt, is looking for a new opportunity in Mexican soccer and Pumas He could give it to him as a free player, so he would not have to pay a single peso for the Argentine.

With Cruz Azul, Montoya He has played a total of 63 games, registering 3 goals and 5 assists.

