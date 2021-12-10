The story that Steven Spielberg would have been inspired to make “ET The Extraterrestrial”

ET The Extraterrestrial, the film directed by Steven Spielberg, was released in June 1982 in more than a thousand theaters in the United States and defined a before and after in the history of cinema.

ET the alien it had some universally popular themes: friendship, innocence, abandonment, survival. But this story of a boy and his new best friend from outer space wasn’t your typical buddy movie.

ET the alien came to earn $ 700 million in total and it would become one of the greatest hits in history. Jurassic park became the world’s highest-grossing new movie, but in its homeland, ET … it is still one of the most important films.



The covers of the video for “ET The Extraterrestrial”. Photo / file

How Steven Spielberg came up with “ET The Extraterrestrial”

The idea occurred to Steven Spielberg in 1980 in Tunis, where he was directing Harrison Ford in Raiders of the lost ark.

“What I really need is a friend that I can talk to, someone who can give me all the answers,” Spielberg said.

During a break in the desert, Spielberg cornered Ford and screenwriter Melissa Mathison and presented his idea to them: a fantastic adventure about a 10-year-old boy named Elliott and a lovable little being abandoned on Earth by his extraterrestrial companions.

His colleagues were delighted and, in December 1980, Mathison delivered a fairly elaborate first draft. The protagonist, Elliott (Henry Thomas), in that first version had become a boy whose father had left.

Elliot is too young to be with his bossy older brother and too old for her little sister, played by 7-year-old Drew Barrymore.



ET the alien. An endearing story of interplanetary friendship. Photo / file

In this context, the child finds a friend of his size and in a similar situation: ET, a ragged alien and abandoned that flees from scientists who want to study it.

The inspiration of ET The extraterrestrial would be in India

In 1982, Indian film director Satyajit Ray received a phone call from his friend and science fiction writer, Arthur C. Clarke. Although Clarke lived in Sri Lanka, that year he was visiting London, where he had seen Steven Spielberg’s new film, ET the alien.

TO Clarke was struck by the similarities between ET and “The Alien,” a script Ray had written in the mid-1960s.. In Ray’s script, an alien landed in a Bengal town and befriended a child.

On Clarke’s recommendation, Ray brought his script to Hollywood in 1967 in hopes of landing a studio deal to make the film..

At one point, Columbia Pictures showed their interest and names of big Hollywood stars were suggested, such as Peter sellers Y Steve McQueen, for the role of an American character in Ray’s film.

Unfortunately, after many delays, the project was shelved and “The alien ” it was never shot.

In fact, Ray revealed the phone conversation with Clarke in an interview with the magazine. India Today in February 1983.

At the interview the Indian director said neither “ET” nor Spielberg’s 1977 film “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”; “would have been possible without my script from The alien was available throughout America in mimeographed copies. “

The incredible collection of “ET The Extraterrestrial”

The realization of ET cost Universal 10.5 million dollars, of which 1.5 million were allocated to the creation of three ETs played by two dwarves and a 12-year-old boy with no legs.

By the end of 1982, the film had grossed $ 322 million. and spawned a billion dollar industry in ET dolls, video games, ice cream, quilts and stickers with the famous phrase of the alien with light fingers: “ET calls home“.



Henry Thomas, the boy from ET Photo / File

However, behind all the figures, a simple story of friendship remained in the memories of the spectators. Contemplating his success, Spielberg said: “The reason I became a filmmaker was to make stories about people and relationships. ET is the first movie I’ve ever made for myselfAnd luckily, so far, it wasn’t the last.

The reception of ET The Extraterrestrial in 1982

From the moment ET was screened for the first time, on the closing night of the 1982 Cannes Film Festival, the comments for the film were overwhelmingly positive.

American film critic Richard Corliss raved about the Time magazine. There he wrote “ET is a perfectly balanced mix of sweet ten-speed comedy and melodrama, of death and resurrection, of such a pure friendship. and powerful that it seems an idealized love “.

Time magazine He also included the fictional alien in his shortlist for Man of the Year, the first film character to receive the honor.

ET the alien it was nominated in nine categories at the 1983 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. The film won four Academy Awards, for Best Sound Effects Editing, Best Visual Effects, Best Original Score, and Best Sound.

ET defined the imaginary of a generation and in 2002 a special edition was published on the occasion of the 20th anniversary.