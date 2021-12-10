the singer will participate in the Coldplay tour

Camila Cabello, one of the most global Cuban women in entertainment and the most successful young singers of the second decade of this century in the United States will visit Colombia for the first time as a soloist. The interpreter of Havana will open the Coldplay tour in several cities in Latin America.

Cabello, who premiered Don’t go yet In 2021, he was a member of the girl band Fifth Harmony for several years and as a soloist he has launched several record projects with the # 1 singles Havana Y Miss with Shawn Méndes.

When is Camila Cabello’s concert in Colombia?

The concert is scheduled for September 17, 2022 at the Nemesio Camacho El Campín Stadium in Bogotá. On this tour, Camila will be the opening international act of the British band Coldplay within the framework of the world tour. Music Of The Spheres.

The singer will also be at the National Stadium in Lima, Peru, on September 20 and in Santiago de Chile on September 23.

Coldplay has reported that this tour will be sustainable and friendlier to the planet: “We are well aware that the planet is facing a climate crisis. So we’ve spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible and, more importantly, harness the tour’s potential to push things forward.. We won’t do everything right, but we are committed to doing all we can and sharing what we learn. “

Finally they invite fans to attend the tour dates: “It is a work in progress and we are really grateful for the help we have received so far. If you want to come to a show and sing with us, we are very excited to see you.” .

Tickets for Coldplay and Camila Cabello in Colombia 2022

Tickets for the show in Bogotá on September 17 will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, December 15 at 10AM through Eticket: www.eticket.co. The exclusive presale for cardholders of Grupo Aval banks will begin on Monday, December 13 at 10 am, until Tuesday, December 14 at 11:59 pm.

