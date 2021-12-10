The series of the year is not starred by Kate Winslet, but by Rocío Carrasco

VALENCIA. Banish your prejudices: that if the first is broadcast on commercial television, popular and with mass audiences, while the second can be seen on an exclusive and prestigious channel. Forget labels: what if one is not actually one? docuseries but rather a program of the heart or of reality television, opposite the other, that faithfully shows, and without resorting to Photoshop, a woman who suffers. What’s wrong with it Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive that he does not have Mare of Easttown, the last cry of HBO series, according to most of the critics?

Rocío Carrasco, daughter of Rocío Jurado, Y Mare sheehan, protagonist of Mare of Easttown, they share an inner journey: that of overcoming a grief, that of the loss (real or symbolic) of a son or daughter. Whether it is a real person or a fictional character, both stories focus on the suffering of a mother, the violence inflicted on them when what they love most is taken away from them, and their subsequent reparation. However, the first manages to excite us while the second pretends it, but does not completely achieve it.

Show the human soul

Carlota Corredera It was spot on in explaining the first of the differences. “We teach you life, the human soul,” he said this Thursday on Telecinco, “the means of communication most similar to people on the street.” In this case (and not always, at all) they have more than succeeded.

This is probably the most difficult task for a fiction scriptwriter: to recreate the human soul, to represent what hurts us or what reaffirms us; who assaults us or, if not, supports us, and how they show it; what we feel during each process and how we express it. There, reality always plays an advantage over any invented character. And even more so when he is given the opportunity to explain himself, as Rocío Carrasco has been able to do, with more than 20 hours of television. Rocío possesses a powerful truth from minute one while the character played by a Kate Winslet depends on the mastery of her creators, despite the fact that, as always, interpretively speaking, she embroiders it.

Rocío removes the guilt. He moves away from the shadows. She faces harsh reality, rebels, empowers herself as she opens the channel in front of the cameras, who had so far exercised media violence against her. First victory for his soul. Kate solves the case of the death of a young woman, a crime that touches her closely but has nothing to do with her deceased son or his pain, while she ends up understanding that she should not feel guilt for her suicide. parent, a person with mental problems and addictions. The journey of the hero, here the heroine, becomes blurred and does not interconnect the external conflict, the resolution of the case, the ceasing to see shadows, from the interior, to finally resurface with a new restorative truth internally. In Mare of Easttown each conflict goes its own way.

Secondly, Rocío is reborn with several lessons learned: she is not alone, no one will be able to control her (not her ex-husband, not her accomplice daughter, not the unpleasant part of her family, not the media). Mare (or Kate) was not alone at the beginning of the series or afterwards, since she lives with her mother, her daughter and her grandson, the only one who is in danger at some point in the story but who finally comes to nothing. A threat that is solved thanks to external agents. A deux is machina In all rules.

On the other hand, the protagonist of Mare of Easttown She forgives that her best friend is an accessory to a crime, the one that she is precisely trying to solve, with the excuse that she was trying to save her own son. While what he learned with Rocío is radically opposite: on the one hand, that not everything can be allowed to a son, that there are certain limits. If a child has to be reported, it is reported, something that Kate’s mother and best friend does not do in fiction (she hides it and thus becomes an accomplice, which is a crime), although Kate does. Second, and not least, that violence must always be condemned, whoever it comes from.

Last night, the tweeter @MrExcelence summed up wonderfully, and with a touch of humor, Rocío Carrasco’s journey with the following illustration that recreates the myth of the cave of Plato. Exiting the deepest cave contains a series of steps. In the former, in order to advance, the protagonist must stop trusting what some shadows make him believe (the external conflict), because they are not reality, until he finally manages to get out of the cave, with the help of allies and despite the obstacles of his enemies, to see the truth (inner conflict).

A social and media criticism

Finally, highlight what in my opinion the bonus track, the extra that has made Rocío Carrasco’s televised story fundamental. The Telecinco program makes a powerful social criticism, even dares to look inside the house and sing he mea culpa. What criticism do we find in the HBO series? I have the impression that they are confusing the meaning of sisterhood, this very fashionable term. Support between women should not be submissive support, a pat on the back, a hug and that’s it. Sisterhood among women is accompanying other women while we lose the fear of rejecting unacceptable behaviors. And if I had been Mare, the protagonist of Mare of EasttownShe would have recommended to her best friend that staying in the care of her husband’s illegitimate son, who has betrayed her with the woman murdered by her own son, is one more act of submission and machismo. Red lines that we must not cross. And if not, ask Rocío Carrasco.