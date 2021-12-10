The selection of exercises you have to take into account to strengthen and train the triceps

When selecting exercises for a muscle group, we must take into account various anatomical and biomechanical aspects.

Already in Vitónica we have talked about the key aspects that determine the best selection of exercises for biceps or back, among others such as the gluteus.

In this article We explain what you must take into account to choose your triceps exercises well.

How is our triceps anatomically?

The triceps brachii muscle It is a muscle located in the back of the arm. The triceps is made up of three parts:

Long head Vast internal Vastus external

While the long head has its origin in the glenoid cavity of the scapula, the vastus external and internal have it in the posterior aspect of the humerus. On the other hand, the three portions are inserted through a common tendon on the posterior aspect of the olecranon.

Regarding its functions, it should be noted that it is the main elbow extender and also acts as a synergist in the shoulder extension, since it is located in the posterior part of the humerus.

What do we have to take into account when choosing our exercises for triceps?

First of all we are going to need exercises that develop an elbow extension with the shoulder flexed to emphasize the long head of the triceps. By flexed shoulder we mean the arm raised in a sagittal plane, that is, the arm raised toward the ceiling.

Within this category of exercises we have:

Overhead Dumbbell Triceps Pullover

Overhead Pulley Triceps Extensions

Katana extensions

My favorites are the katana extensions.

Now instead of taking the shoulder flexion to the maximum, we will stay halfway, that is, at about 90 degrees (arm raised to the front).

These exercises achieve a balanced work of the three heads of the triceps, but emphasize the long head to a greater extent, as the previous exercises.

This is where we find the widest and most varied selection of exercises:

I particularly find rolling extensions extremely interesting.

Finally we only have exercises without any shoulder flexion, that is, those that are performed with the arm parallel to the torso.

Here we have the best known exercises such as:

Pulley Triceps Extensions

Triceps kick

Money

Remember that using a supine grip on tricep extensions or kicks is a mistake.

