The premieres of the week on HBO and Netflix

Not every week the level of premieres is so Martian. First, because there is literally a series about an expedition on Mars but we also have a fantastic satire of cyberpunk aesthetics, nuns in the Himalayas and a dramatic comedy set at the end of the world, not to mention a (serious) series by Kate Winslet in HBO and the continuation of Luis Miguel on Netflix. Here are the nine featured releases of the week:

The guard (The watch) (Movistar +)

Fantasy, hooligan humor, cyberpunk aesthetics and police plot. This is the cocktail that brings The Watch, a series by Simon Allen for BBC America, premiered here this Friday by Movistar +. It is inspired by the universe of Terry Pratchett and the starting point is not that it is quick to understand either: it takes place in Ankh-Morpork, the busiest metropolis on the Discworld: a flat world, located somewhere far away in a set of parallel universes, supported by four elephants that are supported in turn on the shell of a great stellar turtle called Great A’Tuin. To understand it, it seems that it will be necessary to take a look at it.

The Mister (Disney +)

Maybe it’s time Disney + created a special category for sports series. After brand new We are the best: A new era, the platform launches The Mister this Friday, a series about a coach who, after being expelled from the NCAA, goes on to coach a basketball team at an elite private high school. You will soon understand that female players need more empathy, something you are not used to after coaching professional teams. John Stamos (Forced parents) is the coach in question of this team created by David E. Kelley (Ally McBeal, Big little lies).

Why are you like this (Netflix)

Three friends tackle work, fun, identity politics, flirtations and crazy nights in this sharp satire on twenty-something life in Melbourne. One of the most innovative young proposals that come from Australia since Please like me. Starting Friday on Netflix.

Black Narcissus (Disney +)

When the young nuns of Santa Fe undertake a mission in the palace called the Casa de las Mujeres in the Himalayas of the 1930s, the mysteries awaken forbidden desires that seem destined to repeat a tragedy. Disney + premieres this Friday the miniseries that adapts the novel by Rumer Godden and that has a cast led by Gemma Arterton (Vita and Virginia), Alessandro Nivola (Jurassic park iii), Jim Broadbent (Moulin Rouge) and the late Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones), in a work that premieres posthumously.

Luis Miguel, the series (Netflix)

The first season of Luis Miguel, the series Mexico became a kind of Super Bowl for the female audience who love popular culture and the best-known singer in the country (who, as the series itself commented, was not actually born in Mexico but in Puerto Rico). Now it is the second season with the approval of the singer himself, who remains as executive producer of the drama that Netflix premieres on Friday.

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

A production with Kate Winslet is a production that deserves anyone’s attention. After working on the miniseries Mildred Pierce, repeat starting this Monday on HBO with Mare of Easttown, an exploration of the dark side of a united community and how past tragedies can define the present. It all begins when Detective Mare Sheehan (Winslet) investigates a local murder at a sensitive time in her life. Rounding out the cast is Julianne Nicholson (The visitor), Guy Pearce (Mildred Pierce) and Sosie Bacon (Here and now).

Missions (Syfy)

The SyFy channel premieres four episodes of the French series this Monday Missions, which narrates the first expedition to Mars. What the crew members do not know is that they are not the first to set foot on the red planet and that they are not going on a reconnaissance mission as the Swiss billionaire who finances the expedition had told them. They are two seasons and the channel warns that it has a closed end.

Welcome to Utmark (HBO)

HBO broadcasts this Sunday Welcome to Utmark, an eight-episode comedy-drama about a town in a secluded corner from the rest of the world. It is not an easy place to start a new life as an outsider, as an optimistic teacher who moves there discovers: all the inhabitants behave in any way less mature. It promises to be a curiosity with a Norwegian accent.

The hunt for a murderer (Filmin)

Tuesday is the premiere day at Filmin and this time it lands on the platform Hunt for a murderer, a Nordic thriller directed by the Swede Mikael Marcimain that tells the chilling true story of the 1989 murder of Helen Nilsson, a 10-year-old girl.