The possible destinies of Federico Viñas in European football

Federico Viñas shooting at the door

December 09, 2021 · 21:14 hs

In accordance with Daniel Gutierrez, representative of Federico Viñas, the Uruguayan forward will not go to another team in the MX League, being Europe the only option for the player to exit the America club.

In that tenor, Ruben Rodriguez from Record, announced that Eagles meet with a European agent who has contacts in the Old continent and who has closely followed Maraviñas, with the intention of finding him a possible destination on the other side of the pond.

The options that Federico Viñas would have

Federico Viñas He is a 23-year-old young striker, whose physique is prodigious and has a strong punch, as well as a good header thanks to his 1.80 meters in height, qualities that would seduce any European club.

In accordance with Total Soccer, Viñas has been in the orbit of Spanish clubs such as Seville Y Real Betis; however, no one has made a formal offer for the Uruguayan. The Betic set would be a good option for Maraviñas due to the good relationship that exists between both directives.

On the other hand, Record has mentioned on other occasions that clubs Italy and England would be interested in Federico Viñas, although the names were not mentioned.

With Santiago Solari in front, Vineyards has passed those of Cain, as it is not completely trusted by the Argentine, proof of this is that during the Opening 2021 played 12 games and scored a goal in 424 minutes played, according to data from Transfermarkt.

See more news: Leon and Atlas players who could fit into America