the most anticipated films of 2022

The most anticipated movies of 2022

Scream (January 13)

The horror saga created by Wes Craven brings back the three main protagonists of the saga, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette for a fifth installment. In this case, the crime wave that will surround Sydney Prescott will have as victims relatives of the murderers of previous installments. Who will hide behind the ghost mask this time?

Morbius (January 20)

morbius.webp Sony Pictures

Jared Leto takes on the shoes of Spider-Man’s enemy vampire. The cast is completed by Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Tyrese Gibson and Michael Keaton who reprises his role as Vulture after Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The Alley of Lost Souls (January 27)

Guillermo del Toro returns with an impressive cast: Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Willem Dafoe, Rooney Mara and many more to adapt the horror classic starring Tyrone Power in 1947. A fraudulent mentalist and a psychiatrist have a successful career as con artists until that their unscrupulousness and emotional weaknesses take their toll.

The Black Phone (February 3)

The Black Phone Universal Pictures

Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange) meets an old acquaintance of his, Ethan Hawke, and turns him into a masked serial killer whose favorite victims are children.

Uncharted (February 17)

Tom Holland is not only Spider-Man, he will also be Nathan Drake, the most famous treasure hunter in video games. This adaptation, in which Antonio Banderas also takes part, will function as a prequel to the saga that will explain the origin of the friendship between Nathan and Sully (Mark Wahlberg).

Ambulance (February 17)

Ambulance.jpg Universal Pictures

Michael Bay reunites Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eliza González to star in his new film, a remake of the Danish film Ambulancen. An action-packed thriller where a robbery doesn’t go well.

The Batman (March 3)

Robert Pattinson will take on the role of Bruce Wayne and his alter ego Batman. Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano and Zoë Kravitz will accompany him in the film directed by Matt Reeves.

Bullet Train (April 7)

Brad Pitt is a murderer who must escape from other contract killers of the most diverse. He is accompanied by Zazie Beetz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Shannon, Lady Gaga and Bad Bunny, directed by David Leitch (John Wick)

The Northman (April 21)

Robert Eggers directs his third film after the most interesting The Witch and The Lighthouse. In this case, he returns to work with Anya Taylor-Joy and Willem Dafoe, adding Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard, Ethan Hawke and Björk in a Viking story.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 5)

Doctor Strange Marvel studios

Sam Raimi returns to superhero cinema after his stint with the Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire. Now with Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen as the protagonist in a film that from its title proposes a journey through madness.

Top Gun: Maverick (May 26)

36 years later Tom Cruise reprises his mythical role of Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, with Miles Teller as the new blood and Val Kilmer, who also reprises the role of Iceman.

John Wick: Chapter 4 (May 26)

Chad Stahelski repeats as director in the film starring Keanu Reeves, Scott Adkins and Donnie Yen join the saga.

Jurassic World: Dominion (June 9)

Jurassic World Dominion.jpeg

Colin Trevorrow closes the new Jurassic trilogy by bringing back Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum to co-star alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Thor: Love and Thunder (July 7)

Taika Waititi returns to direct Chris Hemsworth who will be accompanied by the Guardians of the Galaxy who with the help of Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and the return of Natalie Portman will have to face Christian Bale as Gorr the Butcher God.

Nope (July 21)

Of Jordan Peele’s third film (Get Out and Us) it is only known that it will star Steven Yeun, Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Terry Notary.

Black Adam (July 28)

Dwayne Johnson joins the world of superheroes with the character that gives the film its name.

The Gray Man (date to be confirmed)

The Russo brothers return with a spy thriller starring Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Regé-Jean Page, Ryan Gosling, Billy Bob Thornton and Wagner Moura that is already proclaimed as the most expensive production in Netflix history.

Daggers in the back II (date to be confirmed)

Daniel Craig teams up again with Rian Johnson for a new adventure by detective Benôit Blanc. Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista and Ethan Hawke will be part of the cast of the film that will be seen on Netflix.

Killers of the Flower Moon (date to be confirmed)

Martin Scorsese joins his fetish actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in a film about a gruesome true story: the massacre of members of the Osage tribe to seize their oil-rich lands.