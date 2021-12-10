“The market is very angry” Ricardo Peláez confirmed how many signings will reach Chivas for the Clausura 2022

At last he spoke! What was so much waiting for the fans of Chivas It occurred on the day of this Thursday, December 9. Ricardo Peláez fulfilled his promise and offered a press conference in which he made a diagnosis of what happened in the Opening 2021 and he ventured to talk about what could come in the face of the Closing 2022.

The manager of the rojiblancos spoke of “failure” when defining what was done in the competition semester. In addition, he emphasized what was the confirmation of Michel Leaño as coach of the first team for another year; However, one of the topics that generated the most debate on the networks was that of signings in this transfer market.

Peláze did not avoid the questions that revolved around the supposed arrival of Sebastián Córdova to the Rebaño in a barter with América. Nor was it cut off when it came to ‘threatening’ the squad players by stating that “anyone could come out”, and also confirmed how many and when reinforcements will arrive in this passing window.

“I’m doing everything possible to get at least a couple of players to come, I’m not going to go into details or clues in the market because it is very angry, any leak that exists ends up complicating the scenarios. You have very specific and very recent examples as well. As soon as possible, as soon as possible, the market is very rough, we are working on it, tomorrow we are going to preseason in Barra de Navidad “said the manager.

And it is that Chivas is already seeing the need to sign footballers in the face of several casualties that have occurred in recent days. Oribe Peralta left the club after not accepting the renewal offer, the withdrawal of Jesus Godinez who will now be part of Querétaro, and in the next few days the next to leave will be Gael Sandoval, who already handles an offer from New Zealand, so the chapter of casualties is very active, and now it will be the turn of the new arrivals.