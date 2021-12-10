the Infinite movie with Mark Wahlberg – Connoisseurs.com

Of the current streaming platforms, it is the one that has the least new content to offer, far from Disney Plus or HBO Max that release movies simultaneously or with a small window compared to theaters. But in August, we will have the option to see on Paramount Plus, a film that was originally intended for theaters, but which will be available to ViacomCBS in Latin America: Infinite.

Infinite is a science fiction film, starring Mark Wahlberg and directed by Antoine Fuqua, who worked on some videos of Usher, was behind the film “Training Day”, “Shooter”, “Olympus has Fallen” and “The Magnificent Seven », No title of the most careful in photography and production.

“Infinite” arrived first in the United States and now it will be the turn of Latin America, Canada, the Nordic countries and Australia when it opens on August 11.

So far, it is the most watched movie in Paramount Plus in United States.

As his trailer shows, Wahlberg’s character lived hundreds of lives. And he is haunted every day by skills he never learned and memories of places he never visited. Self-medicated and on the brink of a mental breakdown, Evan is sought out by a secret group calling themselves “The Infinites”, who reveal that his memories may be real, but are from multiple past lives.

“The Infinites” take Evan to his extraordinary world, where a gifted few have the ability to be reborn with their memories and knowledge accumulated over centuries. With critical secrets buried in his past, Evan must work with The Infinite to unlock the answers that inhabit his memories in a race against time to save humanity from one of his own who seeks to end all life to stop what he sees. like a cursed cycle of eternal life.

This is his trailer with subtitles: