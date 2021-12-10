the illegal act of the two finalists of Liga MX, although it was ‘positive’

Atlas and León, the finalists of Liga MX, have Santos and Tuzos as sister teams, respectively. / Photo: Getty Images

FIFA bans timeshare, but it’s common in Mexico

Timeshare does not exist in any of the five most powerful leagues in soccer

Nor in the strongest sports leagues in the world such as the NBA, MLB, NFL

But Mexico’s timeshare is what has saved teams from financial instability

Now that Leon and Atlas will face off in the MX League has returned to ignite a controversy: timeshare in Mexican soccer.

León belongs to the Pachuca Group and is a sister club of the Tuzos, Meanwhile he Atlas is part of Grupo Orlegi, and is Santos’s brother. Both groups are among the most powerful in Mexican soccer and, coincidentally, they are at odds in their interests.

In Liga MX, León-Pachuca and Atlas-Santos are the only sister clubs. But not the only ones in Mexican soccer: Xolos, Pumas, Santos-Atlas, Chivas and Rayados, have a sister club in the Expansión League.

Some years ago, America, Necaxa and San Luis were brothers. Monarcas and Atlas once also belonged to the same owner.

Contrary to what many fans say and criticize, timeshare at some points is positive and necessary in Mexican soccer.

Although yes, illegal and controversial.

Stability

Liga MX has been characterized by financial instability. Suddenly, a businessman with money comes to join soccer, builds his team, gets promoted and then does not have the money to keep him in the highest category.

For a reason. Mexican soccer is expensive, very expensive. And every day is more.

How many teams have disappeared from Mexican soccer, who even played in the top flight? If lower categories are counted, the list could be in the hundreds. Or if it’s just the promotion category, there are dozens. In Liga MX, it exceeds 10 in the century.

It is enough to remember teams like Monarcas Morelia, Lobos BUAP, Sharks Rojos de Veracruz, Jaguares de Chiapas, Toros Neza, Estudiantes Tecos, Reboceros de La Piedad, San Luis FC, Indios de Ciudad Juárez, Irapuato or Colibríes. All of them once played in the First Division -now Liga MX- and disappeared. Some were lucky and the franchises were revived in second or third versions.

Economic strength

Stability is only allowed by economic strength.

The Most Liga MX teams have a backup company that allows them to exist.

Televisa owns América, Cemex operates Los Tigres, the Cruz Azul cement company with La Maquina, Omnilife with Chivas, Grupo Femsa with Rayados, Grupo Caliente with Xolos and TV Azteca with Mazatlán FC.

Even, with a backup company behind, sometimes it’s not enough. TV Azteca disappeared Monarcas and took the team to Sinaloa to create Mazatlán FC, where the state government gave it a concession for a new stadium.

But while timeshare is relatively necessary, not everything is pretty.

It is becoming more and more complicated for a team without a sister club or that is not backed by a large company, stand out in Mexican soccer.

Teams like Gallos, Toluca, Puebla, Necaxa, Juárez and even San Luis, the best they aspire to is to qualify and surprise in the league. The gap between rich and poor teams grows in Mexican soccer.

In the last 10 years, the value of Liga MX squads has grown 100%, according to Transfermarkt data, more than double that of Mexico’s inflation.

And it is not easy to pay higher payroll.

Atletico Madrid, with everything and its economic power in Spain, was the last group to leave Mexican soccer after the covid-19 crisis when he sold Atlético San Luis. Before did Angeles Group -owner of hospitals, hotels and the media- who came to Mexican soccer with the purchase of Gallos and the signing of Ronaldinho, decided to quit in 2019.

Inclusive Grupo Carso, by Carlos Slim, who is the richest businessman in Mexico and ever in the world, entered soccer directly after buying 30% of Grupo Pachuca in 2012, but decided to quit five years later.

“I see it as a circumstance (the timeshare). Mexican soccer demands because there are not enough investors nor does it generate transparency and certainty to have many entrepreneurs involved. We have to compete so that there are more and better owners, “said Alejandro Irarragorri, who owns Grupo Orlegi, owner of Atlas and Santos, during his presentation at the Sport Summit 2020.

FIFA prohibits it

Article 20, paragraph 2, of The FIFA Statutes prohibit timeshare:

“At all times, the member federation must ensure that no natural or legal person (including parent companies and subsidiaries) controls in any way (in particular, through the majority of shareholders, voting rights, seats on the board of directors or any other type of dependency or economic control) more than one club if this threatens the integrity of matches or competitions ”.

Lmultipropeity does not exist in any of the five most powerful leagues in soccer (England, Spain, Italy, France and Germany). Nor in the strongest sports leagues in the world like the NBA, MLB, NFL.

When Liga MX was created in 2013, one of the 10 goals that were raised was the disappearance of the timeshare in 2018, but it was not fulfilled, like many things in Mexican soccer.

The head of Femexfut, Yon de Luisa, admitted that the FIFA has asked them to resolve the timeshare issue: “Timeshare has to end,” he told Marca Claro.

But that only remains in words. In Liga MX there is no rush to disappear it. The issue is not even on the club owners’ agenda. Total, it has been working for decades so they already see it as positive and necessary to avoid clubs that are created one day and disappear the next.

