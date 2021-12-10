The Golden Globe awards, in data

Rocío Muñoz-Ledo

(CNN) – Here’s a look at the Golden Globe Awards, which are presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

In May 2022, NBC announced that it would not air the show in 2022 after controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity and ethical issues related to financial benefits given to some members.

Relevant data

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), a group representing journalists from 55 countries, presents the awards.

The awards are given in the fields of television and film.

The film awards were first presented in 1944.

The awards for television were first presented in 1955.

The Golden Globes were not normally broadcast on television until the early 1980s.

Meryl Streep is the performer with the most nominations: 32. She has eight victories, also a record.

January 7, 2008 – The HFPA announces the cancellation of the traditional Golden Globes ceremony due to the ongoing strike by the Writers Guild. Winners are announced during a one-hour press conference on January 13.

January 7, 2018 – At the 75th annual Golden Globes, several actresses and actors attend the event dressed in black to support the Time’s Up movement. The movement, launched earlier this year by women and men from the music industry. entertainment, aims to combat sexual harassment in Hollywood and beyond.

December 11, 2018 – The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announces a new award called the Carol Burnett Award. The award will be presented annually to someone who “has made outstanding contributions to television on or off screen,” according to a statement from the HFPA.

January 5, 2020: The 77th edition of the Golden Globes is presented with host Ricky Gervais.

February 28, 2021 – The 78th Annual Golden Globes is hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. The ceremony usually takes place in January, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

2021 winners (selected)

Best Picture – Drama “Nomadland”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama Andra Day – “The United States vs. Billie Holiday “

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama Chadwick Boseman, – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Rosamund Pike – “I Care A Lot”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Sacha Baron Cohen – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Best Director – Movie Chloe Zhao – “Nomadland”

Best Television Series – Drama “The Crown”

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy “Schitt’s Creek”

2020 winners (selected)

Best Film – Drama “1917”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama Renée Zellweger – “Judy”

Best Actor in a Movie – Drama Joaquin Phoenix – “Joker”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Awkwafina – “The Farewell”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Taron Egerton – “Rocketman”

Best Director – Movie Sam Mendes – “1917”

Best Television Series – Drama “Succession”

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy “Fleabag”

