The Games Awards celebrates its 2021 edition and here we tell you the winning video games of the ceremony – FayerWayer

This Thursday, December 9, the eighth edition of The Games Awards takes place, which in 2021 returns to the presence after a dark 2020 in which it was carried out only online due to the pandemic.

Geoff Keighley returns to host the important video game event, just as it happened in previous editions. The venue this year is the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, which has a limited capacity, still respecting the anticovid-19 protocols.

The awards are being developed at this precise moment and you can follow them live and in Spanish through the YouTube channel Nomicon TV: link at the end.

Among the highlights of the ceremony, the first “It’s a me, Mario” by Chris Pratt stands out, in the film in which he will play the famous Nintendo plumber in a feature film.

According to the information published by our colleagues at IGN Latam, so far these have been the announced winners.

Best Indie Game: Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Best Audio Design: Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 Best Esports Event: League of Legends World Championship 2021

League of Legends World Championship 2021 Best Esports Coach : Kkoma

: Kkoma Best Esports Team: Natus vincere

Natus vincere Best Esports Athlete: Simple

Simple Reddit Fan Chosen Game of the Year: Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village Game with the greatest impact: Life is Strange: True Colors

Ads and trailers for new video games

Among the announcements and trailers that have been revealed so far at the event, Monster Hunter Rise stands out with the huge expansion that they will launch in the third quarter of next year. This is the preview with which they revealed their first look.

Homeworld 3 also took advantage of The Games Awards to finally release a new sequel. The first graphics that can be seen in this preview are really surprising. The followers of this video game saga will be really put to the test with real-time strategies.

Here you can follow the live events of the event.