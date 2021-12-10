The Game Awards 2021: what time to see, where and how to see the awards ceremony?

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

The Game Awards 2021, one of the most important nights of gaming throughout the year. This is an event that will have a lot of news about new games and updates on some that we already know. Video games will also be celebrated by recognizing the creatives who make this hobby possible.

Surely you will not want to lose detail of everything that tonight will have. That is why here we tell you everything you need to know so as not to miss a second of The Game Awards 2021 and be ready for the broadcast.

Table of Contents

Related Video: Games Too Much And Missing From The Game Awards 2021: What Are They?

The most important thing is, what time will The Game Awards 2021 be? After all, if you don’t make it to see the awards show in time then you will miss out on a ton of important news and revelations.

The Game Awards 2021 will take place in Los Angeles, California at 5:00 PM local time. This means that in Mexico the event will start at 7:00 PM. It is worth mentioning that there will be an award show that will start 30 minutes before the broadcast.

Do you read us from elsewhere? We leave you the time of The Game Awards 2021 in other parts of the world.

California, United States – 5:00 PM

CDMX, Mexico― 7:00 PM

Lima, Peru – 8:00 PM

New York, United States ―8: 00 PM

Bogota, Colombia – 8:00 PM

Santiago de Chile – 10:00 PM

Caracas, Venezuela – 10:00 PM

San Juan, Puerto Rico – 10:00 PM

Buenos Aires, Argentina – 10:00 PM

Madrid, Spain – 2:00 AM

Since you know the time, the most important thing is knowing where to tune in to The Game Awards 2021. The event will be available for anyone to costream, so thousands of content creators will broadcast on different social platforms. As you can imagine, in LEVEL UP we will have a transmission in which you can see the awards ceremony with part of our Staff.

In case you prefer to follow the official broadcast, you can do so from the official channels of The Game Awards on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook and Twitter. This means that you will be able to watch the awards ceremony on your console, television, computer or even on your cell phone.

Now the key question is, what to expect from The Game Awards 2021? The main thing to keep in mind is that this is an awards show. So, it will be here where we meet the winners of each of the event categories and we will know which game was chosen as GOTY 2021 or Game of the Year.

Outside of that, The Game Awards 2021 will also be packed with ads, celebrities, and commercials. According to Geoff Keighley, host and producer of the event, at The Game Awards 2021 there will be “4 or 5 hits” the size of ELDEN RING at Summer Game Fest 2021. It is also a fact that we will know several games that will arrive in their premiere on Xbox Game Pass.

It is expected that at the event we will have game news The last night, CrossFireX, the new game of Sonic and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. There are even rumors that this will be when Square Enix announces the long-awaited remaster of Chrono Cross.

And you, what do you expect from The Game Awards 2021? Are you excited for this awards show? Tell us in the comments.

The Game Awards 2021 will take place on the night of December 9, 2021. Follow this link to see all our coverage of the awards show that will also have a lot of news about the future of gaming.