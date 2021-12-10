The Game Awards 2021: these are all the winners of the awards ceremony

On the night of December 9, 2021 are The Game Awards 2021. It is a ceremony that, in addition to having exciting announcements, will celebrate video games by awarding prizes for the best that gaming left us in 2021.

In case you missed the gala, or for some reason you want to meet all the winners, then we leave you the list with all the winners. Keep in mind that the list will be updated as all the winners are announced.

Winners of The Game Awards 2021

Game of the year

  • DEATHLOOP
  • Winner: It Takes Two
  • Metroid Dread
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & clank
  • Resident Evil Village

Best direction

  • Winner: DEATHLOOP
  • It Takes Two
  • Returnal
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & clank

Best game as a service

  • Apex legends
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Winner: Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Best Family Game

  • Winner: It Takes Two
  • Mario Party Superstars
  • New Pokémon Snap
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
  • WarioWare: Get it Togheter

Most anticipated game

  • Winner: ELDEN RING
  • God of War: Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Starfield

Best AR / VR Game

  • Hitman 3
  • I expect you to die 2
  • Lane Echo II
  • Winner: Resident Evil 4
  • Sniper Elite VR

Best Fighting Game

  • Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
  • Winner: Guilty Gear Strive
  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
  • Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Esports Game

  • Call of duty
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Dota 2
  • Winner: League of Legends
  • VALORANT

Best Simulation / Strategy Game

  • Winner: Age of Empires IV
  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination
  • Humankind
  • Inscryption
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator

Better Community Support

  • Apex legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Winner: Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky

Better design in accessibility

  • Far cry 6
  • Winner: Forza Horizon 5
  • Guardian’s of the Galaxy
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Best Racing / Sports Game

  • F1 2021
  • FIFA 22
  • Winner: Forza Horizon 5
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed
  • Riders republic

Best Action / Adventure Game

  • Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Winner: Metroid Dread
  • Ratchet & clank
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Psychonauts 2

Best Narrative

  • DEATHLOOP
  • It Takes Two
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Winner: Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2

Best RPG

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Monster hunter rise
  • Scarlet nexus
  • Shin Megami Tensei V
  • Winner: Tales of Arise

Best multiplayer

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Knockout city
  • Winner: It Takes Two
  • Monster hunter rise
  • New World
  • Valheim

Best soundtrack

  • The Artful Escape
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • DEATHLOOP
  • Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Winner: NieR Replicant

Best Art Direction

  • The Artful Escape
  • Winner: DEATHLOOP
  • Kena
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & clank

Best Action Game

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Chivalry 2
  • DEATHLOOP
  • Far cry 6
  • Winner: Returnal

Best performance

  • Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)
  • Giancarlo Esposito as Antom Castillo (Far cry 6)
  • Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (DEATHLOOP)
  • Winner: Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)
  • Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (DEATHLOOP)

Best indie

  • 12 minutes
  • Death’s door
  • Winner: Kena: Brdige of Spirits
  • Inscryption
  • Loop Hero

Best Indie Debut

  • The Artful Escape
  • The Forgotten City
  • Winner: Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Saber
  • Valheim

Best Mobile Game

  • Fantasian
  • Winner: Genshin Impact
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • Marvel future revolution
  • Pokémon Unite

Best Audio Design

  • DEATHLOOP
  • Winner: Forza Horizon 5
  • Ratchet & clank
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Returnal

Impact Game

  • Before Your Eyes
  • Boyfriend Dungeon
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Winner: Life is Strange: True Colors
  • No longer home

Players’ Choice

  • Winner: Halo Infinite
  • It Takes Two
  • Metroid Dread
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Resident Evil Village

Best Esports Athlete

  • Chris “simp” Lehr
  • Heo “Showmaker” Su
  • Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov
  • Winner: Oleksandr “Simple” Kostyliev
  • Tyson “Tenz” Ngo

Best Esports Coach

  • Airat “Silent” Gaziev
  • Andrey “Engh” Sholokhov
  • Andri “B1AD3” Horodenskyi
  • James “Crowder” Crowder
  • Winner: Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-Gyun

Best Esports Event

  • Winner: 2021 League of Legends World Championships Tournament
  • The International 2021
  • PGL Major Stockholm 2021
  • PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
  • VALORANT Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

Best Esports Team

  • Atlanta Faze
  • DWG Kia
  • Winner: Natus Vincere
  • Sentinels
  • Team Spirit

Best Content Creator

  • Winner: Dream
  • Dusile
  • Gaules
  • Ibai
  • Grefg

