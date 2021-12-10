The Game Awards 2021: these are all the winners of the awards ceremony
On the night of December 9, 2021 are The Game Awards 2021. It is a ceremony that, in addition to having exciting announcements, will celebrate video games by awarding prizes for the best that gaming left us in 2021.
In case you missed the gala, or for some reason you want to meet all the winners, then we leave you the list with all the winners. Keep in mind that the list will be updated as all the winners are announced.
Winners of The Game Awards 2021
Game of the year
- DEATHLOOP
- Winner: It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & clank
- Resident Evil Village
Best direction
- Winner: DEATHLOOP
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & clank
Best game as a service
- Apex legends
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Winner: Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Best Family Game
- Winner: It Takes Two
- Mario Party Superstars
- New Pokémon Snap
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- WarioWare: Get it Togheter
Most anticipated game
- Winner: ELDEN RING
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Starfield
Best AR / VR Game
- Hitman 3
- I expect you to die 2
- Lane Echo II
- Winner: Resident Evil 4
- Sniper Elite VR
Best Fighting Game
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
- Winner: Guilty Gear Strive
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
Best Esports Game
- Call of duty
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Dota 2
- Winner: League of Legends
- VALORANT
Best Simulation / Strategy Game
- Winner: Age of Empires IV
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Humankind
- Inscryption
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Better Community Support
- Apex legends
- Destiny 2
- Winner: Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Better design in accessibility
- Far cry 6
- Winner: Forza Horizon 5
- Guardian’s of the Galaxy
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
Best Racing / Sports Game
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Winner: Forza Horizon 5
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Riders republic
Best Action / Adventure Game
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Winner: Metroid Dread
- Ratchet & clank
- Resident Evil Village
- Psychonauts 2
Best Narrative
- DEATHLOOP
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Winner: Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
Best RPG
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster hunter rise
- Scarlet nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Winner: Tales of Arise
Best multiplayer
- Back 4 Blood
- Knockout city
- Winner: It Takes Two
- Monster hunter rise
- New World
- Valheim
Best soundtrack
- The Artful Escape
- Cyberpunk 2077
- DEATHLOOP
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Winner: NieR Replicant
Best Art Direction
- The Artful Escape
- Winner: DEATHLOOP
- Kena
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & clank
Best Action Game
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry 2
- DEATHLOOP
- Far cry 6
- Winner: Returnal
Best performance
- Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)
- Giancarlo Esposito as Antom Castillo (Far cry 6)
- Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (DEATHLOOP)
- Winner: Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)
- Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (DEATHLOOP)
Best indie
- 12 minutes
- Death’s door
- Winner: Kena: Brdige of Spirits
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
Best Indie Debut
- The Artful Escape
- The Forgotten City
- Winner: Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Saber
- Valheim
Best Mobile Game
- Fantasian
- Winner: Genshin Impact
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Marvel future revolution
- Pokémon Unite
Best Audio Design
- DEATHLOOP
- Winner: Forza Horizon 5
- Ratchet & clank
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
Impact Game
- Before Your Eyes
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Winner: Life is Strange: True Colors
- No longer home
Players’ Choice
- Winner: Halo Infinite
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Forza Horizon 5
- Resident Evil Village
Best Esports Athlete
- Chris “simp” Lehr
- Heo “Showmaker” Su
- Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov
- Winner: Oleksandr “Simple” Kostyliev
- Tyson “Tenz” Ngo
Best Esports Coach
- Airat “Silent” Gaziev
- Andrey “Engh” Sholokhov
- Andri “B1AD3” Horodenskyi
- James “Crowder” Crowder
- Winner: Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-Gyun
Best Esports Event
- Winner: 2021 League of Legends World Championships Tournament
- The International 2021
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
- VALORANT Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters
Best Esports Team
- Atlanta Faze
- DWG Kia
- Winner: Natus Vincere
- Sentinels
- Team Spirit
Best Content Creator
- Winner: Dream
- Dusile
- Gaules
- Ibai
- Grefg
