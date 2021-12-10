The Game Awards 2021: these are all the winners of the awards ceremony

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

On the night of December 9, 2021 are The Game Awards 2021. It is a ceremony that, in addition to having exciting announcements, will celebrate video games by awarding prizes for the best that gaming left us in 2021.

In case you missed the gala, or for some reason you want to meet all the winners, then we leave you the list with all the winners. Keep in mind that the list will be updated as all the winners are announced.

Winners of The Game Awards 2021

Game of the year

DEATHLOOP

Winner: It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & clank

Resident Evil Village

Best direction

Winner: DEATHLOOP

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & clank

Best game as a service

Apex legends

Call of Duty: Warzone

Winner: Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Family Game

Winner: It Takes Two

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokémon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

WarioWare: Get it Togheter

Most anticipated game

Winner: ELDEN RING

God of War: Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Starfield

Best AR / VR Game

Hitman 3

I expect you to die 2

Lane Echo II

Winner: Resident Evil 4

Sniper Elite VR

Best Fighting Game

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

Winner: Guilty Gear Strive

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Esports Game

Call of duty

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

Winner: League of Legends

VALORANT

Best Simulation / Strategy Game

Winner: Age of Empires IV

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Better Community Support

Apex legends

Destiny 2

Winner: Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Better design in accessibility

Far cry 6

Winner: Forza Horizon 5

Guardian’s of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Best Racing / Sports Game

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Winner: Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Riders republic

Best Action / Adventure Game

Guardians of the Galaxy

Winner: Metroid Dread

Ratchet & clank

Resident Evil Village

Psychonauts 2

Best Narrative

DEATHLOOP

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Winner: Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Best RPG

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster hunter rise

Scarlet nexus

Shin Megami Tensei V

Winner: Tales of Arise

Best multiplayer

Back 4 Blood

Knockout city

Winner: It Takes Two

Monster hunter rise

New World

Valheim

Best soundtrack

The Artful Escape

Cyberpunk 2077

DEATHLOOP

Guardians of the Galaxy

Winner: NieR Replicant

Best Art Direction

The Artful Escape

Winner: DEATHLOOP

Kena

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & clank

Best Action Game

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry 2

DEATHLOOP

Far cry 6

Winner: Returnal

Best performance

Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)

Giancarlo Esposito as Antom Castillo (Far cry 6)

Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (DEATHLOOP)

Winner: Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)

Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (DEATHLOOP)

Best indie

12 minutes

Death’s door

Winner: Kena: Brdige of Spirits

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Best Indie Debut

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Winner: Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Saber

Valheim

Best Mobile Game

Fantasian

Winner: Genshin Impact

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Marvel future revolution

Pokémon Unite

Best Audio Design

DEATHLOOP

Winner: Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & clank

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Impact Game

Before Your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Winner: Life is Strange: True Colors

No longer home

Players’ Choice

Winner: Halo Infinite

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Forza Horizon 5

Resident Evil Village

Best Esports Athlete

Chris “simp” Lehr

Heo “Showmaker” Su

Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov

Winner: Oleksandr “Simple” Kostyliev

Tyson “Tenz” Ngo

Best Esports Coach

Airat “Silent” Gaziev

Andrey “Engh” Sholokhov

Andri “B1AD3” Horodenskyi

James “Crowder” Crowder

Winner: Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-Gyun

Best Esports Event

Winner: 2021 League of Legends World Championships Tournament

The International 2021

PGL Major Stockholm 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

VALORANT Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

Best Esports Team

Atlanta Faze

DWG Kia

Winner: Natus Vincere

Sentinels

Team Spirit

Best Content Creator

Winner: Dream

Dusile

Gaules

Ibai

Grefg

