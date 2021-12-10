The Game Awards 2021: list of all winners
The Game Awards 2021 has returned to the face-to-face model after a year marked by the pandemic and by distance. The Microsoft Theater Los Angeles, California, has opened its doors to celebrate excellence in the video game industry during a complex year 2021; at the same time that it has helped us to know a few dozen announcements and not a few world firsts. That special flavor of celebration, of joy, is savored this Friday night especially by It Takes Two, one of the great winners of the night. With a total of 3 awards, Hazelight’s title and Josef fares becomes Game of the Year, the Game of the Year (GOTY).
The accolades presented by Geoff Keighley have also left other prominent big names returning home with awards under their arms; from Metroid Dread as best action and adventure game until Forza Horizon for best driving / sport game, accessibility and best sound design; Deathloop with best art direction and direction, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy with best narrative or Kena: Bridge of Spirits as best independent game and best game for a newcomer studio.
Apart from all the recognitions and awards given, the The Game Awards gala has also served to see the first trailer of the Halo series; Silent Hill’s father’s new project, Slitterhead; the first trailer for Sonic The Movie 2 and the first trailer for Sonic Frontiers. On the other hand, we have seen a Wonder Woman video game developed by Warner Bros .; the release date of Tunic; Forspoken with release date in May; Star Wars: Eclipse by Quantic Dream; o Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, one of the most spectacular of the night with its new trailer.
Then, whether or not you agree with the results, you can see the complete list of categories with the winners marked in bold font, whose result is none other than the sum of the votes of a total of 103 specialized media and influencers highlights (90%) and the public (10%).
Complete list of winners at The Game Awards 2021
Game of the Year
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Best Direction
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
Better Support
- Apex legends
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Best Indie
- 12 minutes
- Death’s door
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
Best Indie Debut
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Saber
- The Artful Escape
- The Forgotten City
- Valheim
Best Narrative
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
Best Art Direction
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
- The Artful Escape
Best Soundtrack
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deathloop
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- The Artful Escape
Best Sound Design
- Deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5
- Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
Best Performance
- Erika Mori as Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors
- Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo, Far Cry 6
- Jason E. Kelley as Colt Vahn, Deathloop
- Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village
- Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake, Deathloop
Impact Games
- Before Your Eyes
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Chicory
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- No Longer Home
Better Community Support
- Apex legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Best Mobile Game
- Fantasian
- Genshin Impact
- League of Legends. Wild rift
- Marvel future revolution
- Pokémon Unite
Best Virtual Reality Game
- Hitman 3
- I Expect You To Die 2
- Lone Echo II
- Resident Evil 4
- Sniper Elite VR
Best Action Game
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry II
- Deathloop
- Far cry 6
- Returnal
Best Action / Adventure Game
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Best Role Playing Game
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster hunter rise
- Scarlet nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
Best Fighting Game
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
- Gilty Gear -Strive-
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nichelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
Best Family Game
- It Takes Two
- Mario Party Superstars
- New Pokémon Snap
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- WarioWare: Get It Together!
Best Sports or Driving Game
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Riders republic
Best Simulator or Strategy Game
- Age of Empires IV
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Humankind
- Inscryption
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Best Multiplayer
- Back 4 Blood
- It Takes Two
- Knockout city
- Monstger Hunter Rise
- New World
- Valheim
Most Anticipated Game
- Elden ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Starfield
Innovation in Accessibility
- Far cry 6
- Forza Horizon 5
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
Content Creator of the Year
- Dream
- Fuslie
- Gaules
- Ibai
- TheGrefg
Best Esports
- Call of duty
- Counter Strike: Global Offensive
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr
- Heo ‘ShowMaker’ Su
- Magomed ‘Collapse’ Khalilov
- Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev
- Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo
Best Esports Team
- Atlanta FaZe
- DWG KIA
- Natus vincere
- Sentinels
- Team Spirit
Best Esports Coach
- Airat ‘Silent’ Gaziev
- Andrey ‘ENGH’ Sholokhov
- Andrii ‘B1ad3’ Horodenskyi
- James’ Crowder ‘Crowder’
- Kim ‘kkOma’ Jeong-gyun
Best Esports Event
- 2021 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
- The International 2021
- Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters