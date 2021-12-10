The Game Awards 2021: list of all winners

The Game Awards 2021 has returned to the face-to-face model after a year marked by the pandemic and by distance. The Microsoft Theater Los Angeles, California, has opened its doors to celebrate excellence in the video game industry during a complex year 2021; at the same time that it has helped us to know a few dozen announcements and not a few world firsts. That special flavor of celebration, of joy, is savored this Friday night especially by It Takes Two, one of the great winners of the night. With a total of 3 awards, Hazelight’s title and Josef fares becomes Game of the Year, the Game of the Year (GOTY).

The accolades presented by Geoff Keighley have also left other prominent big names returning home with awards under their arms; from Metroid Dread as best action and adventure game until Forza Horizon for best driving / sport game, accessibility and best sound design; Deathloop with best art direction and direction, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy with best narrative or Kena: Bridge of Spirits as best independent game and best game for a newcomer studio.

Apart from all the recognitions and awards given, the The Game Awards gala has also served to see the first trailer of the Halo series; Silent Hill’s father’s new project, Slitterhead; the first trailer for Sonic The Movie 2 and the first trailer for Sonic Frontiers. On the other hand, we have seen a Wonder Woman video game developed by Warner Bros .; the release date of Tunic; Forspoken with release date in May; Star Wars: Eclipse by Quantic Dream; o Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, one of the most spectacular of the night with its new trailer.

Then, whether or not you agree with the results, you can see the complete list of categories with the winners marked in bold font, whose result is none other than the sum of the votes of a total of 103 specialized media and influencers highlights (90%) and the public (10%).

Complete list of winners at The Game Awards 2021

Game of the Year

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

Resident Evil Village

Best Direction

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

Better Support

Apex legends

Call of Duty: Warzone

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Indie

12 minutes

Death’s door

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Best Indie Debut

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Saber

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Valheim

Best Narrative

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Best Art Direction

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

The Artful Escape

Best Soundtrack

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

The Artful Escape

Best Sound Design

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Best Performance

Erika Mori as Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors

Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo, Far Cry 6

Jason E. Kelley as Colt Vahn, Deathloop

Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village

Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake, Deathloop

Impact Games

Before Your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory

Life is Strange: True Colors

No Longer Home

Better Community Support

Apex legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Best Mobile Game

Fantasian

Genshin Impact

League of Legends. Wild rift

Marvel future revolution

Pokémon Unite

Best Virtual Reality Game

Hitman 3

I Expect You To Die 2

Lone Echo II

Resident Evil 4

Sniper Elite VR

Best Action Game

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry II

Deathloop

Far cry 6

Returnal

Best Action / Adventure Game

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

Resident Evil Village

Best Role Playing Game

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster hunter rise

Scarlet nexus

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise

Best Fighting Game

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

Gilty Gear -Strive-

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nichelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Family Game

It Takes Two

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokémon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

WarioWare: Get It Together!

Best Sports or Driving Game

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Riders republic

Best Simulator or Strategy Game

Age of Empires IV

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best Multiplayer

Back 4 Blood

It Takes Two

Knockout city

Monstger Hunter Rise

New World

Valheim

Most Anticipated Game

Elden ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Starfield

Innovation in Accessibility

Far cry 6

Forza Horizon 5

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Content Creator of the Year

Dream

Fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

TheGrefg

Best Esports

Call of duty

Counter Strike: Global Offensive

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr

Heo ‘ShowMaker’ Su

Magomed ‘Collapse’ Khalilov

Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev

Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo

Best Esports Team

Atlanta FaZe

DWG KIA

Natus vincere

Sentinels

Team Spirit

Best Esports Coach

Airat ‘Silent’ Gaziev

Andrey ‘ENGH’ Sholokhov

Andrii ‘B1ad3’ Horodenskyi

James’ Crowder ‘Crowder’

Kim ‘kkOma’ Jeong-gyun

Best Esports Event