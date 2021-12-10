Halo Infinite has finally hit the market, and now we can all enjoy the Master Chief’s latest adventure, this time located at the Halo Zeta Facility. From the start. 343 Industries and Xbox defined this Infinite as “a game that will last for years and years,” and we all thought they were referring to its multiplayer component. But it seems that they were not only referring to the multiplayer section, but it seems that its history would also be expanded. To reinforce these rumors, the first expansion of the Halo Infinite campaign would have been leaked.

Has been the Twitter user Aggiornamenti Lumia who has discovered the listing of a new “trademark” called “Halo: The Endless”, whose name makes us think directly of an expansion of the base campaign. Without saying any spoilers about the plot, history presents us with many secrets that could be explored with future expansions, and taking advantage of the open world that Halo Infinite presents, It would suit him like a glove.

If 343 Industries expands the universe that Halo Infinite presents in a good way, they can end up with a very complete work, and one of the most important titles under the Xbox brand. At the moment, the product we have right now is the best, and we can only think about what it can offer us in a few years.