The Faculty of Medicine held the First Academic Forum on Research Ethics

University City, December 9, 2021.

“Vaccines against Covid-19 must be a global public good that allows to contribute significantly to the equitable protection and promotion of human well-being, through communication and transparency in management essential to promote trust and immunize people in a a historic and delicate moment like the one we are living today, ”reported Delia Vanessa López Guerrero, a research professor at the Faculty of Nutrition at the Autonomous University of the State of Morelos (UAEM).

During the First Academic Forum on Research Ethics 2021 organized by the Faculty of Medicine on December 8, Vanessa López gave the presentation Ethical aspects in the distribution and application of vaccines against Covid-19, in which he pointed out that a global guide should be offered on the allocation of Covid-19 vaccines between countries and offer guidance at the national level on the prioritization of inoculation groups, especially in countries where supply is limited .

The researcher referred to the principles that stand out to protect and promote human well-being, including health, social and economic security, as well as human rights, freedoms and child development, in addition to equal respect in which all human beings are treated as having the same moral status and their interests as deserving of equal consideration.

The specialist in experimental models of rotavirus and influenza, argued that through principles such as global equity, access to vaccines and benefits should be guaranteed worldwide among people in all countries, particularly those of low and middle income. , especially to favor groups that experience greater burdens from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vanessa López Guerrero said that the World Health Organization (WHO) in the countries that participate in the Covax mechanism, will support them to receive vaccines and apply them to 20 percent of the population to immunize specific groups, such as sectors vulnerable, doctors, the elderly and women, through a prioritization system based on the risk of each country.

For his part, Pedro Federico Gaytán Calles, president of the Research Ethics Committee of said academic unit, highlighted that this group arose from the need to comply with the requirements established by the Federal Health Law regarding research in humans and animals , “The Faculty of Medicine of the UAEM was the first to achieve this recognition by the National Council of Bioethics,” he said.

In addition, she added that with the undergraduate, specialty and postgraduate programs, she has become a trainer of high-level professionals, with strength in the field of research within the national and international standards of ethics.

