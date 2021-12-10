The emotional tribute that the fans of Celaya prepared for Alfredo Moreno

Alfredo Moreno arrived in Celaya in 2016 (Photo: Twitter / MRoldan13)

The mourning in Mexican football continues after the death of Alfred monkey dark this Wednesday, December 8. At just 41 years old, the Argentine lost his life due to complications with an intervention in which a malignant tumor was detected. Before his departure, the clubs in which he played dedicated words to the memory of the former striker, and now, the fans of Celaya they want to commemorate it in the stands of the stadium Miguel Aleman Valdes.

Celaya was the last professional team Moreno played for. It arrived in 2016 from Xolos from Tijuana and announced his retirement from the courts in 2018. During those two years at the club Cashier he won the affection of the fans, to such an extent that they want to invent a song for him in his match against Atlante of the Expansion League.

In social networks the intention of some fans was made public to pay tribute to Alfredo Moreno. The tribute consists of standing up at minute 10 of the match, giving a minute of applause and chanting, “Oe, oe, oe, oe, Chango, Chango.”

“Proposal from the fans in networks: As a tribute to Alfredo Moreno, in the 10th minute of today’s game, we all stand up and offer a minute of applause shouting: ‘OE, OE, OE, OE, CHANGO, CHANGO !! ‘. Turn on the flash of your cell phone ”, reads a publication of Fut Celayense Memories.

That was the message that the fans of Celaya issued on social networks (Photo: Facebook / Fut Celayense Memories)

With the set of Guanajuato, the monkey became a reference. He was the owner of the iconic shirt number 10 and on some occasions he even wore the captain’s badge. Although with The Bulls Moreno lived through the decline of his career as a footballer, he kept his scoring quota active.

With Celaya, the former Argentine striker played a total of 82 games, all in divisions below the maximum circuit since they never achieved the much-desired promotion. During your stay in the white club with blue, drilled the nets 17 times; In addition, he gave 13 assists on goal and was sent off twice.

Despite being born in Argentina and having debuted in one of the largest South American institutions such as Boca Juniors, your stay in Mexico they made him want to naturalize and become Mexican; He even started a family in the country from which he is not originally from.

With San Luis he showed his best version (Photo: Leopoldo Smith / EFE)

So much was his impact within the national football that when he donned the shirt of the America, in a distant 2008, he was able to represent the Mexican team. It was then that he was able to naturalize and be eligible for Mexico. Sven-Göran Eriksson he was the helmsman of that Tricolor, However, the Swedish coach was removed from his position and the monkey did not receive that opportunity.

With saint Louis, when the franchise was not yet linked to Atlético de Madrid, it gave away brilliant performances at the Alfonso Lastras. Its combination with the Chacho Coudet and Tresor Moreno became one of the most respected attacks in the Mexican league. In fact, during his three different stages with the Potosí squad, Moreno was able to become the top scorer in the club’s history; the Argentine reached 54 annotations dressed in gold and blue.

With Necaxa, a club he appreciated the most despite his tenure with multiple Liga MX teams, also left an important mark. With the Hydrocalids he accumulated a total of 69 goals, which make him the seventh player with the most goals in the club’s history; above it are names like Ricardo Peláez, Alex Aguinaga or Alberto Garcia Aspe.

KEEP READING:

From Alfredo Moreno to Salvador Cabañas: the tragedies experienced by former America strikers

Alfredo Moreno’s record night at Boca Juniors: the Copa Libertadores match in which he screamed five goals

Which Liga MX team did Alfredo Moreno appreciate the most?