The development of Fortnite has made the leap to Unreal Engine 5 with its latest version

Epic officially presented Unreal Engine 5 and some of its newest features, such as Nanite (a micro-poly geometry system) or the global lighting technology Lumen. It is already in the hands of the developers and will be used in the games that begin to arrive in the coming months and years, but Logically Epic is the first to implement it with Fortnite.

Fortnite Battle Royale has started on Chapter 3 which brings a lot of new features, including a completely new map to compete on, new characters like Spider-Man, and some mechanics overhauled. Below this version is now Unreal Engine 5, as confirmed by the official account of this technology.

With the arrival of Chapter 3, @FortniteGame development has flipped to Unreal Engine 5. We’re excited to share this journey with you and are working to make this the best experience possible for the entire Fortnite community.— Unreal Engine (@UnrealEngine) December 7, 2021

This does not mean that we see all the features of Unreal Engine 5 applied at the moment, but it will help the developer to check the performance of Fortnite on the huge variety of systems where it is found, from mobile phones, Nintendo Switch, the previous generation of consoles, the PC and the new consoles.

Upcoming games in Unreal Engine 5

Dragon Quest 12, Hellblade 2, Payday 3, STALKER 2 or the next games of The Coalition have confirmed that they will use the new version of the engine. There are other projects that have not yet confirmed it but could, such as BioShock 4 -the previous three used Unreal engine- or even the next Mass effect If BioWare decides to recover the engine used in the original trilogue and not Frostbite, which was one of the causes of technical problems with Mass Effect: Andromeda.

In our special dedicated to Unreal Engine 5 we review the main novelties of some tools that will help to give an even more realistic appearance -when that is the intention- and facilitate the work of artists. And of course, It will also be of great help in the film industry, where series like The Mandalorian have demonstrated the advantages of using virtual scenarios in real time during the shoot to have a vision very similar to the final one without having to wait for the final rendering.